Arrowhead gives Helldivers 2 players hope for fiddly auto-climb feature and says it's "possibly tweaking" how it works "in the near future"

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios says it's "possibly tweaking" the auto-climb mechanic that some players have been complaining about since launch.

Auto-climb, or auto-vault, is a mechanic that's seen its fair share of controversy since Helldivers 2 launched in February. The root of the issue seems to be the non-optional part - if you approach a climbable object, your Helldiver will automatically climb it, which for obvious reasons can impact all sorts of things, from the aiming of your shot to your positioning against enemy attacks. While some folks will naturally adapt, others have wanted an option to turn auto-climb off in the game's customization settings, and it sounds like Arrowhead just might be granting their wish.

"We're looking into and possibly tweaking the way auto-vault works in the near future," said community manager Twinbeard. "We have several options and haven't decided on which changes will be made if any, but likely some. There you go!"

Obviously, the developer is being pretty non-committal about what, "if any," changes are coming to the auto-climb mechanic, but the fact that the developer is acknowledging the community's feedback is a good start.

Another, much bigger player request Arrowhead is at least considering imagines a world with bigger player squads, though the odds of that happening seem lower. All we know from the developer at this point is that it would "require a lot of work," which isn't exactly encouraging to folks who want more than four players in their democracy defense crew.

The good news is Helldivers 2 players just notched a historic win in the grueling Major Order many thought impossible – defending 10 planets amid communication breakdowns.