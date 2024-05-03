Chris Claremont brings together Nightcrawler, Destiny, Mystique, and Rogue for a mutant family reunion in X-Men #700

We're now just weeks away from June's X-Men #35, which also doubles as X-Men #700 in Legacy numbering. The oversized issue is set to bring an end to the Krakoa era with contributions from the main X-Men creators of the current line, as well as a preview of what's coming next from the creators of the upcoming line-wide 'From the Ashes' relaunch. And now, we've got an early look at what's coming in the big milestone issue.

In the current X-Men line, mutants are on the run from Orchis and their mutant-eliminating Sentinels, who are killing and interning as many mutants as possible in the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the mutant island nation.

What comes next will pick up from that status quo, with three teams of X-Men spread across the United States, each with a different roster, mission, and creative team in their own titles, forming a trio of flagship comics for the 'From the Ashes' relaunch.

Here's the preview, featuring three pages from the main story by writers Gerry Duggan, Al Ewing, and Kieron Gillen, with art from Lucas Werneck, Phil Noto, and Jerome Opena (in that order in the preview). There's also a page from one of the issue's back-up stories, in this case written by legendary X-Men scribe Chris Claremont and artist Salvador Larroca, featuring Nightcrawler, Rogue, Mystique, and Destiny in a reunion of one of Marvel's most prominent mutant families.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The main story of X-Men #700 also features art from Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walter Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr. & Scott Hanna, Jerome Opeña, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, and Sara Pichelli. There's also a back-up story from writers Jed MacKay and Gail Simone and artist Javier Garron that sets up the upcoming 'From the Ashes' era.

Launching in July with X-Men by Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman, the line will continue with Uncanny X-Men by writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez in August, and Exceptional X-Men by writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Carmen Carnero in September, forming a trio of flagship titles. There are also planned spin-offs for Jean Grey/Phoenix, X-Force, and NYX, with more to be named.

X-Men #700 goes on sale June 10.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.