All the new X-Men comics, graphic novels, collections from Marvel arriving in 2020 and beyond

The X-Men have once again risen to become arguably Marvel Comics' biggest franchise in comic books. Their renewed popularity comes, of course, due to the revitalization of the line with Jonathan Hickman's 'Dawn of X' revamp- meaning more new X-Men comics now than ever on shelves.

Currently, most of the new X-Men comics line is embroiled in 'X of Swords,' pitting the X-Men against a rogue faction of former Apocalypse allies - with, you guessed it, swords.

Following 'X of Swords,' a new S.W.O.R.D. series by Empyre's Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti will launch - reuniting Abigail Brand and the cosmic equivalent to S.H.I.E.L.D. - this time, with new recruits Magneto, Cable, Frenzy, Wiz Kid, Fabian Cortez, Manifold, and more.

Other new X-Men comics include Wolverine: Black, White & Blood - an anthology series of standalone stories featuring Logan in black & white - with a dash of red. The series will include stories by Vita Ayala, Chris Claremont, Saladin Ahmed, Donny Cates, Ed Brisson, Kelly Thompson, Greg Land, Salvador Larroca, Kev Walker, Chris Bachalo, Leonard Kirk, and more.

And that's not to mention the numerous new X-Men collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

For more on all of Marvel's offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:

Here's a week-by-week rundown of new X-Men comics:

Wednesday, October 28

Wednesday, November 4

Deadpool #8 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gerardo Sandoval

by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gerardo Sandoval Marauders #14 by writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy, with artist Stefano Caselli

by writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy, with artist Stefano Caselli Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1 (of 4) anthology

(of 4) anthology X-Men #14 by writer Jonathan Hickman with artists Mahmud Asrar & Leinil Francis Yu

by writer Jonathan Hickman with artists Mahmud Asrar & Leinil Francis Yu Marvel-Verse: Deadpool & Wolverine TPB, collecting Marvel Adventures Super Heroes #4, Marvel Universe Spider-Man: Web Warriors #8, Free Comic Book Day 2009, and Marvel Adventures Spider-Man #3

TPB, collecting Marvel Adventures Super Heroes #4, Marvel Universe Spider-Man: Web Warriors #8, Free Comic Book Day 2009, and Marvel Adventures Spider-Man #3 X-Men by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 2 TPB, collecting X-Men #7-11

X-Men: S.W.O.R.D. - No Time to Breathe TPB Collects S.W.O.R.D. #1-5

Wednesday, November 11

Excalibur #14 by writer Tini Howard and artist Phil Noto

by writer Tini Howard and artist Phil Noto Marauders #15 by writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy, with artist Stefano Caselli

by writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy, with artist Stefano Caselli Wolverine #7 by writers Benjamin Percy and Gerry Duggan, with artist Joshua Cassara

by writers Benjamin Percy and Gerry Duggan, with artist Joshua Cassara X-Men #4 Facsimile Edition reprint

reprint Dawn of X Vol. 10 TPB, collecting X-Force #10, Excalibur #9, Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1, Hellions #1, and New Mutants #9

New Mutants by Ed Brisson Vol. 1 TPB, collecting New Mutants #3, #4, #6, and #8-12

Cable by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1 TPB, collecting Cable #1-4

Wednesday, November 18

Cable #6 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto

by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto Hellions #6 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Carmen Carnero

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Carmen Carnero X-Force #14 by writers Benjamin Percy and Gerry Duggan, with artist Joshua Cassara

by writers Benjamin Percy and Gerry Duggan, with artist Joshua Cassara Juggernaut #3 (of 5) by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney

(of 5) by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney Hellions by Zeb Wells Vol. 1 TPB, collecting Hellions #1-4

TPB, collecting Hellions #1-4 Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol. 1 TPB, collecting Wolverine #1-5

TPB, collecting Wolverine #1-5 Excalibur by Tini Howard Vol. 2 TPB, collecting Excalibur #7-12

Wednesday, November 25

Excalibur #15 by writer Tini Howard and artist Mahmud Arar

by writer Tini Howard and artist Mahmud Arar X-Men #15 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Mahmud Asrar

by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Mahmud Asrar X of Swords: Destruction #1 by writers Jonathan Hickman and Tini Howard, with artist Pepe Larraz

by writers Jonathan Hickman and Tini Howard, with artist Pepe Larraz X-Factor by Leah Williams Vol. 1 TPB Collects X-Factor #1-3 and #5

TPB Collects X-Factor #1-3 and #5 X-Force by Benjamin Percy Vol. 2 TPB Collects X-Force #7-12

Wednesday, December 2

Hellions #7 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia X-Factor #5 by writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon

by writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon Giant-Size X-Men by Jonathan Hickman TPB Collects Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Fantomex, and Storm

TPB Collects Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Fantomex, and Storm X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Vol. 1 - Alpha TPB COllects Uncanny X-Men #320-#321, X-Men #40-41, Cable #20, X-Men Alpha, Generation Next #1, Astonishing X-Men #1, Gambit and the X-Ternals #1, Weapon X #1, Factor-X #1, X-Man #1, X-Calibre #1, Amazing X-Men #1, and X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Ashcan Edition

Wednesday, December 9

Juggernaut #4 (of 5) by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney

(of 5) by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney Marauders #16 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli

by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli S.W.O.R.D. #1 by writer Al Ewing and artist Valerio Schiti

Wednesday, December 16

Chris Claremont Anniversary Special #1 anthology

anthology Deadpool #9 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gerardo Sandoval

by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gerardo Sandoval New Mutants #14 by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis

by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #2 (of 4) anthology

(of 4) anthology X-Force #15 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara

by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara X-Men: Evolution TPB Collects X-Men: Evolution #1-9

Wednesday, December 23

Cable #7 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto

by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto Excalibur #16 by writer Tini Howard and artist Marcus To

Wednesday, December 30

Wolverine #8 by writer Benjamin Percy with artists Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic

by writer Benjamin Percy with artists Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic X-Men #16 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Phil Noto

by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Phil Noto X-Men by Chris Claremont & Jim Lee Omnibus Vol. 1 HC Collects Uncanny X-Men #244-269, X-Men Annual #13, and Classic X-Men #39

Wednesday, January 6

Children of the Atom #1 by writer Vita Ayala and artist Bernard Chang

by writer Vita Ayala and artist Bernard Chang Hellions #8 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Stephen Segovia Juggernaut #5 (of 5) by witer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney

(of 5) by witer Fabian Nicieza and artist Ron Garney X-Factor #6 by writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon

by writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon Dawn of X Vol. 11 TPB Collects New Mutants #10-11, Excalibur #10, Hellions #2-3, and material from Wolverine #1

Wednesday, January 13

Marauders #17 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli

by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli S.W.O.R.D. #2 by writr Al Ewing and artist Valerio Schiti

by writr Al Ewing and artist Valerio Schiti Wolverine: Black, White, and Blood #3 (of 4) anthology

Wednesday, January 20

Cable #8 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto

by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto New Mutants #15 by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis

by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis X-Force #16 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara

by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara X of Swords HC Collects X of Swords: Creation, Stasis, and Destruction, along with X-Men #12-15, Excalibur #13-15, Marauders #13-15, X-Force #13-14, New Mutants #13, Wolverine #6-7, Cable #5-6, Hellions #5-6, and X-Factor #4

HC Collects X of Swords: Creation, Stasis, and Destruction, along with X-Men #12-15, Excalibur #13-15, Marauders #13-15, X-Force #13-14, New Mutants #13, Wolverine #6-7, Cable #5-6, Hellions #5-6, and X-Factor #4 X-Men: Days of Future Past TPB (New printing) Collects X-Men #138-141 Uncanny X-Men #142-#143, and X-Men Annual #4

TPB (New printing) Collects X-Men #138-141 Uncanny X-Men #142-#143, and X-Men Annual #4 Wolverine by Frank Cho: Savage Land TPB Collects Savage Wolverine #1-5

Wednesday, January 27

Deadpool #10 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gerardo Sandoval

by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gerardo Sandoval Excalibur #17 by writer Tini Howard and artist Marcus To

by writer Tini Howard and artist Marcus To Wolverine #9 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert

by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert X-Men #17 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Brett Booth

by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Brett Booth Dawn of X Vol. 12 TPB Collects Hellions #4, Marauders #10, X-Factor #1, Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto, and Cable #2

Wednesday, February 3

Dawn of X Vol. 13 TPB Collects Cable #3-4, X-Men #10, and Empyre: X-Men #1-2

TPB Collects Cable #3-4, X-Men #10, and Empyre: X-Men #1-2 Uncanny X-Men: X-Men Disassembled HC, collecting Uncanny X-Men #1-10

Wednesday, February 10

Deadpool by Joe Kelly: The Complete Collection Vol. 2 TPB Collects Deadpool (1997) #0 and #12-20, Deadpool and Death Annual '98, Baby's First Deadpool Book, and Encyclopaedia Deadpoolica

TPB Collects Deadpool (1997) #0 and #12-20, Deadpool and Death Annual '98, Baby's First Deadpool Book, and Encyclopaedia Deadpoolica X-Factor Epic Collection: Genesis & Apocalype TPB (New printing) Collects Avengers (1963) #263, Fantastic Four (1961) #286, X-Factor (1986) #1-9 and Annual #1, Iron Man Annual #8, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #282, and material from Classic X-Men #8 and #43

TPB (New printing) Collects Avengers (1963) #263, Fantastic Four (1961) #286, X-Factor (1986) #1-9 and Annual #1, Iron Man Annual #8, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #282, and material from Classic X-Men #8 and #43 X-Factor Epic Collection: Angel of Death TPB Collects X-Factor (1986) #21-36 and Annual #3, and Power Pac (1984) #35

Wednesday, Feburary 17

Uncanny X-Men Omnibus Vol. 4 hardcover, collecting Uncanny X-Men #176-193, X-Men Annual #8, Kitty Pryde and Wolverine #1-6, X-Men and Alpha Flight #1-2, and material from Marvel Fanfare #40

hardcover, collecting Uncanny X-Men #176-193, X-Men Annual #8, Kitty Pryde and Wolverine #1-6, X-Men and Alpha Flight #1-2, and material from Marvel Fanfare #40 Dawn of X Vol. 14 TPB Collects Empyre: X-Men #3-4, X-Men #11, Wolverine #4, and X-Factor #2

Wednesday, February 24

X-Men by Chris Claremont & Jim Lee Omnibus Vol. 2 (New printing) Collects X-Factor #63-70, Uncanny X-Men #273-280, X-Men #1-9, Ghost Rider #26-27, and material from X-Men #10-11

Wednesday, March 17

X-Men: Inferno Omnibus HC Collects X-Factor #33-40, X-Terminators #1-4, Uncanny X-Men #239-243, New Mutants #71-73, Power Pack #40 and #42-44, Avengers #298-#300, Fantastic Four #322-324, Amazing Spider-Man #311-#313, Spectacular Spider-Man #146-148, Web of Spider-Man #47-48, Daredevil #262-263 and #265, Excalibur #6-7, Mutant Misadventures of Cloak & Dagger #4, and material from X-Factor Annual #4

Wednesday, March 24

Marvel Masterworks: Dazzler Vol. 2 HC Collects Dazzler #14-25 and material from What If? #33

Wednesday, April 7

Astonishing X-Men: Gifted Marvel Select HC Collects Astonishing X-Men #1-6

Wednesday, April 21

