Marvel reveals its full slate of March 2025 comics and covers featuring the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more

Marvel Comics has released its full March 2025 solicitations, sending us into spring with a very Doctor Doom-centric month as the publisher explores its One World Under Doom status quo.

Speaking of Doom, one of his frenemies in the Fantastic Four, Ben Grimm, is getting his own Thing solo comic where he'll fight a whole horde of supervillains starting in March.

At the same time, Godzilla Vs. Fantastic Four #1 will kick off a series of one-shots featuring the King of the Monsters fighting Marvel heroes, which will also bring in the X-Men, Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, and more.

In another corner of the Marvel Universe, Luna Snow of the hit video game Marvel Rivals is back in comics with her team Tiger Division - but this time, they're working alongside Doctor Doom as Doom's Division.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's March 2025 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel March 2025 Comics: Spotlight

GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Ryan North (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL’S GREATEST HEROES MUST FIGHT GODZILLA FROM ACCROSS THE ERAS!

THE BATTLE OF THE CENTURY STARTS HERE!

The start of six sensational, action-packed issues with MARVEL HEROES battling THE KING OF THE MONSTERS from its many different eras! How will GODZILLA’S lore mix with the MIGHT MARVEL UNIVERSE? Find out as history is twisted when icons like the FANTASTIC FOUR, SPIDER-MAN, HULK, X-MEN and THOR go face off against one of the greatest monsters of all time!

This issue, witness a threat never before seen as KING GHIDORAH descends upon the Earth with the POWER COSMIC as GALACTUS’ newest HERALD! Can the FANTASTIC FOUR stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It’s a CITY SMASHING SPECTACULAR as GODZILLA with the help of the SILVER SURFER join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation! A must for MARVEL and GODZILLA FANS!

ROUND 1 IN A SERIES OF 6 ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #1 (of 5)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by CREEES LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

TIGER DIVISION ROARS INTO ACTION – FOR DOOM!

Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he’s created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea’s foremost defenders? As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they’re ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members! But not everyone is content in Doom’s utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM.

Brought to you by YOON HA LEE, award-winning writer of the Machineries of Empire series, who made his comics debut in the X-MEN: WEDDING SPECIAL #1, and all-star artist MINKYU JUNG (DOCTOR APHRA, MS. MARVEL)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1

Derek Landy (W) • Carlos Magno (A) • COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE!

Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor’s kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki’s willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard’s top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought.

Derek Landy (INFINITY WATCH) joins Carlos Magno (CAPTAIN AMERICA) to send Doctor Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO OR WHAT IS THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE?!

For weeks, Johnny Blaze has been on the trail of a mysterious and dangerous new entity: THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE! Born of an ancient curse from forgotten magiks, the Spirit of Violence feeds on fear, blood and death – and it’s got a bone to pick with GHOST RIDER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE THING #1 (of 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

THE THING CLOBBERS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Ben Grimm may be the strongest member of the Fantastic Four, but once upon a time, he was just a scrawny kid from Yancy Street. When an unexpected visitor from his past sends him on a search for a missing child, the Thing must unravel the mystery even if that means becoming a wanted man! Get ready to see the Ever-Lovin’ Blue-Eyed Thing versus every super-powered criminal and bounty hunter in New York City! Writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and artist Leonard Kirk (STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU) give a glimpse into the history of the Thing that reminds you why Ben Grimm is the heart of the Marvel Universe…and why you don’t want to let him hear you say that!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel March 2025 Comic Books

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth’s mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth’s new Emperor...except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect...and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle’s mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo?

And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel's First Family won’t be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOOM ACADEMY #2 (OF 5)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W) • PASQUAL FERRY & JOAO M.P. LEMOS (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

DOYLE DORMAMMU VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

DOYLE DORMAMMU VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

• As if the world with Dr. Doom at the wheel isn’t crazy enough, Zoe finds herself sucked into a fairy-tale book.

• But not a modern, NICE fairy tale book – the old kind where the kids die and scare you, but in this case, Zoe’s the kid about to die.

• Meanwhile, her friends and frenemies are looking for Zoe, but they find something even more troubling than their missing friend as Latveria’s secrets start to reveal themselves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #2 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE!

After a devastating defeat, Bucky decides to hit Doom where it hurts – and he’s bringing in some old friends to do it. It’s a modern-day HELLHUNTERS reunion as Bucky brings in Ghost Rider ’44 for a daring train robbery! With Sharon Carter and U.S.Agent backing them up, it seems like nothing can go wrong. But it’s not easy to get the jump on Doom…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

Ryan North (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by Joshua Cassara

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Ciro Cangialosi

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Ciro Cangialosi

FANTASTIC THREE!

• After Ben Grimm has suffered a terrible (and very public) defeat at the hands of Doom, he’s left lost, adrift – and more vulnerable than he has been in years. And when a trip to New York goes wrong and his fate suddenly turns from bad to worse, Ben has never been more vulnerable – and soon takes a shocking shortcut he won’t be able to undo!

• This is one Thing and Alicia story you won’t soon forget!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED HULK #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING RED HULK VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

CONNECTING THING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THE GREAT ESCAPE!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS stages an escape from the “THINK TANK” where DOCTOR DOOM has imprisoned him.

• He’s been underground so long the powers of the RED HULK are fading!

• He’ll need the assistance of the misfit crew of MACHINE MAN, DEATHLOK and GENERAL SIMON RYKER if he’s going to outsmart and outmuscle the legion of DOOMBOTS that are after them.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #6

Spencer Ackerman (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Yasmine Putri

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

“STARK INSURGENT” PROLOGUE!

• The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point!

• Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn’t built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom’s door – alongside some unlikely allies.

• Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man’s status quo. Don’t miss history in the making!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE: SLASH ‘EM UP #1

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

THE SNIKTS FLY AS WOLVERINE CRASHES DEADPOOL’S LATEST GIG!

• DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are frenemies at their best, but their latest adventure might just push their healing factors (and Logan’s patience) to their absolute limits – as anything that stands in their way will be slashed to ribbons! Deadpool is in MADRIPOOR for his latest mission, but not for long if Wolverine has anything to say about it! But what’s his stake in Wade’s merc job?

• For the first time in print, the full DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE Infinity Comic as one dynamite issue, just in time for April Pool's Day!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

CALICO VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CALICO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

"X-MANHUNT" PART ONE!

• At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison!

• But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation!

• What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above.

• In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NYX #9

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"X-MANHUNT" Part TWO!

• Charles Xavier is on the run, and his first stop is New York – but there are plenty of mutants in the city who want nothing to do with the most recent master plan of the disgraced Professor X!

• Will the return of their dearly departed mentor bolster the burgeoning community that calls itself NYX or tear everything they’ve built apart?

• What does Xavier want from the city? What is he willing to do to get what he wants? And – perhaps most alarmingly of all – who else is waiting in the wings to strike?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #6

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Lucas Werneck (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"X-MANHUNT" Part THREE!

• Fugitive CHARLES XAVIER seeks refuge in STORM SANCTUARY, STORM’s floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-MEN take notice.

• Will STORM and the X-MEN join forces with PROFESSOR X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-MEN against X-MEN in a bloody brawl to the death?

• And making his FROM THE ASHES debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…MAGGOTT.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #13

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

STORM VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • STORM VARIANT VIRGIN COVER BY EJIKURE

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

"X-MANHUNT" PART FOUR!

The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren’t the only ones who’ve found him!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FACTOR #8

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

"X-MANHUNT" Part FIVE!

• Charles Xavier has escaped from prison, and X-Factor must track him down!

• But how will the X-Men react to X-Factor hunting their founder?

• And what will happen when Havok and Cyclops collide?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #9

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING COVER

BY PHIL NOTO

FORGE VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

FORGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

"X-MANHUNT" Part SIX!

• SAGE and PROFESSOR X go way back, to another war and another time.

• But now, in his hour of most desperate need, will Sage use her talents to aid Professor X’s quest…or put a stop to his manic mission?

• The penultimate chapter of X-MANHUNT brings X-FORCE into the fray!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

X-MANHUNT - COLLATERAL DAMAGE!

With Charles Xavier on the run, EMMA FROST and KITTY PRYDE reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. AXO feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1

Gail Simone & MUREWA AYODELE (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A/C)

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

PROFESSOR XAVIER VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

X-MANHUNT FINALE!

• The X-MANHUNT concludes as Professor X reaches his destination, and his assorted pursuers, friend and foe alike, catch up with him!

• Alliances will be battle-tested, the blades of betrayals will cut deep with poisoned tips and, when the dust finally settles, Charles Xavier will have to make a tectonic-shifting choice with the fate of all mutantkind in the balance.

• The world is about to change. This time around, everyone is wide awake.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1

Luca Barbieri & STEVE BEHLING (W) • Alessandro Pastrovicchio (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

ANT-MAN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • ANT-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

AVENGERS, DUCKSGARDIANS & LOKI, OH MY!

• DONALD DUCK is THOR! MICKEY MOUSE is IRON MAN! GOOFY is THE HULK! MINNIE MOUSE and PLUTO are THE WASP and ANT-MAN!

• How did these sensational super heroes become THE MIGHTY AVENGERS, and what part does a “cake monster” and GLADSTONE-LOKI play in their origin?

• Find out in this hilarious mash-up of MARVEL'S and DISNEY’S greatest characters!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$4.99

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Elena Casagrande (A) • Cover by Gary Frank

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE HOWLING COMMANDOS TAKE ON FIN FANG FOOM!

• NICK FURY knows how to handle problems, no matter the size – but he’s never faced a foe THIS big before!

• Witness the next chapter in J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI’s team-up event as he is joined by Marvel Stormbreaker ELENA CASAGRANDE to bring you one of the most wild pairings in Marvel History!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

MAT GROOM, JORDAN MORRIS, GREG PAK & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (W)

LUCIANO VECCHIO, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & MORE (A) • COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

THE WAR OF THE MULTIVERSE IS COMING!

Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny…but they are heading for a confrontation with the OTHER Arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety when they come into conflict with the VENOMVERSE! In the buildup to that 8-fisted confrontation, meet three new Spider-Versers to see who has what it takes to fight in the web wars! Could it be Count Parker? Spider-Prowler? Or maybe Spider-Hulk? Find out inside!

32 PGS./one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #2 (OF 5)

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Bernard Chang (A) • Cover by Ario Anindito

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

He is unstoppable. Indestructible. Incorruptible. Immortal.

• Our solar system has never known a being as mighty as POWER MAN before, but another has just arrived.

• What has brought AEON THE KNIFE to the Milky Way?

• Can Power Man stop him without letting the VOID loose?

• And if Luke won’t risk that, will the acid clouds of Venus be his tomb?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #2

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID David Baldeón • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

THE RIGHT TO REMAIN VIOLENT!

When Eddie Brock walks into a police station and asks to be arrested, you know there’s going to be some trouble. When Eddie also happens to be bonded to Carnage? It’s going to be a bloody nightmare. The most lethal protector of all continues his deadly mission!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Fantastic Four face the menace of the Miracle Man! In the third issue of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s foundational, Marvel Universe-building FF run, the First Family adopt their iconic blue uniforms – and take to the skies in the Fantasti-car! But just how long is the ever-lovin’ Thing going to hide his rocky skin beneath an all-over bodysuit and helmet? Not long, when a towering monster threatens Manhattan – courtesy of the master hypnotist known as the Miracle Man! Can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny defy his illusions and put an end to his campaign of terror? Or will the tempestuous team be torn apart? It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #3.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

Marvel is reprinting the first 12 issues of Fantastic Four as they originally appeared!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

& JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Wolverine lashes out – and the Hellfire Club bears the brunt – in a vital chapter of the Phoenix Saga! Logan may be the last X-Man standing, but he’s the best there is for a reason – and he’s about to prove it. But with his teammates held captive and Jean Grey having switched sides and becoming the Hellfire Club’s new Black Queen, things look bleak for the X-Men. Even if Logan can find his imprisoned teammates, he has an army of Hellfire Club soldiers to fight his way through. Meanwhile, Cyclops wages a psychic battle to free Jean from the mental dominion of Mastermind. Scott Summers will give everything he’s got to save the woman he loves, even if it kills him! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #133.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

WOLVERINE #7

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

INVISIBLE! Variant Cover by David Baldeón

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

GO FOR THE GOLD METAL!

• The ADAMANTINE saga reaches new heights, with a shock twist and surprising return you’ll have to read to believe! The GOLDEN metal means death for WOLVERINE…but is it also the world’s salvation?

• Collectors’ note: A key appearance is contained in this issue.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WEAPON X-MEN #2

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C) • VARIANT COVER by STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

BARON STRUCKER STRIKES!

An enemy from Wolverine’s distant past has claimed his first victims – and one of them is Wolverine himself! And the rest of Weapon X-Men may not make it in time to save them from Strucker’s insidious plans of world conquest! Introducing, for the first time anywhere – Wolverines of Mass Destruction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #4

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

KIMOKO variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant cover by Nabetse Zitro

X-23 Variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE • X-23 Virgin Variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

WHO’S READY FOR A REVOLUTION?

• Metal arm – check. Metal claws – check. We’re packed, so buckle up with BUCKY BARNES, A.K.A. THE REVOLUTION, as he and LAURA make a cross-country trek that takes them into the heart of a HYDRA plot decades in the making!

• Bucky needs to track down a renegade scientist – and who tracks better than WOLVERINE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5)