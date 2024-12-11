One of the least known Marvel Rivals heroes is back in comics as Luna Snow and her team return in their own title - but this time they're working for Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is officially the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. And in his quest to become the outright emperor, most heroes are opposing him. But there are a few who are surprisingly taking Doom's side, including the South Korean superhero team Tiger Division, which counts among its roster Luna Snow of recent Marvel Rivals fame.

Titled Doom's Division, the five issue limited series is written by Yoon Ha Lee, known for his Machineries of Empire novel series, with art by Minkyu Jung, known for his work on Ms. Marvel and Star Wars spin-off title Doctor Aphra, and it follows the team's adventures as their government bosses force them to work alongside one of Marvel's most notorious villains.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"TIGER DIVISION ROARS INTO ACTION – FOR DOOM! Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he’s created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea’s foremost defenders?" reads Marvel's official description of Doom's Division #1. "As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they’re ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members! But not everyone is content in Doom’s utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher as Tiger Division imposes Doom’s will throughout the Marvel Universe!"

While Luna Snow is quite popular in Marvel Rivals, she's one of the game's lesser known heroes, so it's cool that Marvel is offering up a chance for incoming fans to get to know her and the rest of Tiger Division. However, it's also quite a twist that the team is now allied with Doom, as they've traditionally been fairly in line with other Marvel heroes.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When I was in high school in Seoul, a friend hooked me on Marvel comics," writer Yoon Ha Lee says in a statement. "Decades later, I'm honored by the privilege of writing for Taegukgi and friends in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM—힘내!"

"South Korea has a painful history, but we always overcome them, and this time, Marvel's South Korean super hero team is facing tough times," adds artist Minkyu Jung. "I can't wait to see how they are going to show that spirit during ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and I'm grateful to be a part of this event."

Doom's Division #1 goes on sale March 26 with a main cover by Creees Lee, and a variant cover by Peach Momoko.

