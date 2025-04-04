Wade Wilson absorbs the powers of the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4

Wade Wilson has taken on some of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, even going face-to-face with cosmic forces and coming out on top. Now, in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4, he'll face one of his toughest challenges ever as he battles the Doctor Doom of an alt-reality.

But he's not totally unprepared. In this case, writer Cullen Bunn and artist Dalibor Talajić have imbued Wade Wilson with the powers of Doom's arch-enemies, the Fantastic Four, giving him abilities far beyond his usual healing factor.

Here's an early glimpse of what's coming on the newly revealed cover of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4 by David Paratore:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"DEADPOOL SEEKS UNLIMITED POWER!" reads Marvel's official description of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4. "A healing factor and a top-notch wit won't cut it when you're hunting the worst monsters in the Multiverse! What power could defeat the Earth's mightiest heroes? And can Deadpool trust DOCTOR DOOM to give it to him?!"

Along with the cover and solicit text of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4, Marvel has unveiled an early look at interior pages from Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #2, the next issue in the series.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time is the third in a trilogy of limited series in which Deadpool murders his way through entire alt-realities of Marvel heroes and villains. DKTMUOLT #2 goes on sale May 7, followed by #3 on June 11, and #4 on July 2. The final issue has yet to be solicited.

