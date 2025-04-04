Wade Wilson absorbs the powers of the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
Get an early look at what's ahead in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time
Wade Wilson has taken on some of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, even going face-to-face with cosmic forces and coming out on top. Now, in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4, he'll face one of his toughest challenges ever as he battles the Doctor Doom of an alt-reality.
But he's not totally unprepared. In this case, writer Cullen Bunn and artist Dalibor Talajić have imbued Wade Wilson with the powers of Doom's arch-enemies, the Fantastic Four, giving him abilities far beyond his usual healing factor.
Here's an early glimpse of what's coming on the newly revealed cover of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4 by David Paratore:
"DEADPOOL SEEKS UNLIMITED POWER!" reads Marvel's official description of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4. "A healing factor and a top-notch wit won't cut it when you're hunting the worst monsters in the Multiverse! What power could defeat the Earth's mightiest heroes? And can Deadpool trust DOCTOR DOOM to give it to him?!"
Along with the cover and solicit text of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4, Marvel has unveiled an early look at interior pages from Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #2, the next issue in the series.
Check it out:
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time is the third in a trilogy of limited series in which Deadpool murders his way through entire alt-realities of Marvel heroes and villains. DKTMUOLT #2 goes on sale May 7, followed by #3 on June 11, and #4 on July 2. The final issue has yet to be solicited.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Check out the best Deadpool comics of all time.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 is the perfect companion piece for Disney Plus' Daredevil: Born Again streaming series
Marvel cancels Deadpool to relaunch it as daddy-daughter team-up title Wolverines and Deadpools