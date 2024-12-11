Doctor Doom is emperor of the world – but the insurgent Iron Man is coming for him in "new, deadly" armor

With Doctor Doom now officially the Sorcerer Supreme (he seized the title from Doctor Strange in the Blood Hunt crossover a few months back), the world has drastically changed. We've seen the effects of this momentous shift ripple out throughout the comics over the last few months, with Spider-Man now working for him in the current run of Amazing Spider-Man and Storm coming face-to-mask with the villain in this week's issue of her solo comic. but Tony Stark isn't built like other heroes, and in March's issue of Iron Man, which ties into the One World Under Doom event, he's planning an insurgency...

Iron Man #6 is written by Spencer Ackerman and illustrated by Julius Ohta, with a cover by Yasmine Putri, which Newsarama can exclusively reveal below. As you can see, Stark's rocking some new armor – and surrounded by some serious ordnance. The issue is described by Marvel as "the kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point" for the series.

Yasmine Putri's cover for Iron Man #6. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?!" reads Marvel's solicitation blurb for the new issue. "Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn't built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom's door – alongside some unlikely allies."

Most intriguingly, Marvel has said that this particular arc will "turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man's status quo. Don't miss history in the making!"

Iron Man #6 is published by Marvel Comics on March 12, 2025.

