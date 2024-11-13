Amazing Spider-Man #61 explained - Everything you need to know about Spidey's new powers, new villains, new costume, and his connection to Doctor Doom

The new era of Spider-Man officially kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man #61, which marks the first issue from writer Joe Kelly, artists Ed McGuiness and Nico Henrichon, inker Mark Farmer, colorist Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna. It puts Spidey in the hot seat with a magical mission bestowed upon him by new Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom.

The story, titled 'The Eight Deaths of Spider-Man,' even lives up to its name by sending Peter Parker to his death - but only the first one. Here's how it all goes down, including Spider-Man's new powers, his new enemies, and his new connection to Doctor Doom.

Spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #61

Amazing Spider-Man #61 opens with Spidey fighting a new B-list villain named Burnout as he tries to make his way across town to run some errands, struggling with a dash of the Ol' Parker Luck, which is naturally putting as many roadblocks in his way as possible.

But things take a bizarre turn when Doctor Doom appears before Spidey, telling him he has tasked him with a mission known as "the Covenant." However, without any explanation for what's going on, Spider-Man tells Doom to shove off, refusing the call.

Nonetheless, Spidey finds himself sucked into "the Covenant" when a strange demonic being who controls gravity attacks him. As Spider-Man is desperately trying not to lose the fight, Doom appears to him as an apparition, explaining that the Covenant is a challenge in which a champion of Earth must defeat the eight "Scions of Cyttorak" thanks to a bargain struck years ago by Doctor Strange when he was Sorcerer Supreme.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In order to take possession of a magical artifact with the ability to shield Earth from certain magical attacks, Strange made a deal with Cyttorak, the ancient being of unstoppable destruction who gives Juggernaut his powers. Every year, Strange defeats his children, the Scions of Cyttorak, by using separate magical artifacts known as the Reeds of Raggador, which resurrect him from death after each battle.

Now, Doom is tasking Spider-Man with defeating each of the eight Scions because he knows Spider-Man is selfless, and capable of enduring great pain. When Spider-Man finally accepts the task, Doom outfits him with "Arcane Armor" that lets him cast spells much like Doctor Strange, and eight of the Reeds of Raggador, which will ensure that each time he dies fighting one of the Scions, he'll return to life.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And indeed, in his battle with the first Scion, who has a black hole inside of his body, Spider-Man defeats him by using a spell that overloads him. But he doesn't escape unscathed, as he is fully spaghettified by the black hole, being crushed down to atoms. Still, the Reeds of Raggador do their job, and after experiencing unimaginable pain and terror, Spider-Man's body is rebuilt in the land of the living.

Now he only has to do it seven more times. Ouch…

The story continues in November 27's Amazing Spider-Man #61.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.