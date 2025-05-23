Captain America takes on Doctor Doom in a flashback story that sets up Steve Rogers' next big adventure

Writer Chip Zdarsky is about to launch a new volume of Captain America which flashes back to his early days after being unfrozen by the Avengers. Alongside artists Valerio Schiti and Frank Martin, Zdarsky will send Cap on a mission against none other than Doctor Doom, set during the classic era of the Silver Age.

But that's just the beginning, as Zdarsky's flashback story will also set the stage for what comes next when the title jumps forward to the present day, setting up new conflicts for Cap that will dig into his place in the Marvel Universe.

Newsarama caught up with Zdarsky ahead of Captain America #1's July 2 release to dig into what it's like writing Captain America across multiple eras and why Doom makes the perfect villain for this story, and we've also got an early look at three covers for August 6's Captain America #2 by Ben Harvey, Mark Buckingham, and Zdarsky himself, along with a preview of unlettered pages from Captain America #1.

Newsarama: Chip, you had a particularly powerful take on a much older, more jaded Steve Rogers in the alt-future story Avengers Twilight. What are you taking from that experience as you now go back to a younger Captain America at the dawn of the modern Marvel Universe?

Chip Zdarsky: Well, unlike in Avengers: Twilight, there’s more cautious optimism to this younger Steve. He’s woken up and sees that America and the world triumphed over the Nazis, but there are still so many questions about this new world he needs answered before he can settle into it. It’s great fun writing characters at various stages of their lives, to see how they’ve grown.

How do the rest of the Avengers fit into this story?

They’re on the periphery for the most part. Steve has joined them in their first adventure together, fresh out of the ice, but he’s now gone back to base to check in as a soldier who was fighting a World War just yesterday.

You're also bringing in Doctor Doom, another character you previously wrote at a critical point in his history. What makes Doom a great foil for Captain America, as opposed to some of his more common enemies?

It made a ton of sense for our story. Doom is a dictator with recent violent incursions into America. To wake up and see that happening would be wildly disconcerting for Cap. I love the idea of mixing up the standard heroes and villains who go up against each other.

You're working with Valerio Schiti, who has become one of Marvel's top artists. What's it been like working with him on Captain America?

Valerio is so damned good. We worked together back on Marvel Two-In-One a few years ago and he was a stunning talent then and has somehow become even better! He’s equally at home drawing real people in a war zone as he is drawing wild cosmic battles and his designs are incredibly exciting.

Also, I really need to shout out our color artist, Frank Martin. Frank takes this book to a whole other level. He puts a ton of thought into his palette and approach with each scene and I can’t wait for everyone to see what he’s done with Valerio.

What can you tell us about the new Howling Commandos we'll meet in this story?

They’re Marines who need to live up to the name.

What do you want to say to fans going into your new Captain America run?

I mean, I’m having a blast. I’ve got the same feeling as I did when I started Daredevil, where each issue felt incredibly special, so I hope people feel the same way when they finally get to read it. Our first arc may be set in the past but it’s going to reveal some huge things that will affect the book going forward.

