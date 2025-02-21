Captain America flashes back to the Silver Age this summer with a new comic that shows what happened when Steve Rogers was first unfrozen

Captain America is getting a new ongoing title that flashes back to his earliest days in the modern Marvel Universe, revisiting the time between when he was unfrozen by the Avengers, and when he joined the team.

The new Captain America title will be written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Valerio Schiti and colorist Frank Martin, and will show what happened when Steve Rogers was first unfrozen after his apparent death at the tail end of World War II.

This is a bit of a retcon, with Steve Rogers originally being unfrozen and joining the Avengers all in the span of 1964's Avengers #4. The new title adds a bit of space between those two moments, expanding on Steve's first mission back after first being unfrozen - which pits him against none other than Doctor Doom.

Here's a gallery including a promo image for Captain America #1 as well as Schiti's take on some classic Silver Age Marvel character designs:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I've been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual CAPTAIN AMERICA title feels like a dream!" Zdarsky says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We're exploring Cap's early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I've been approaching this title the way I approached my run on Daredevil, really trying to get in Cap's head with a grounded, human look at who he is in this new world. Steve Rogers is the best of us, and I want that to come through on every page."

"Captain America is one of my all-time favorites," adds Schiti. "I'm reuniting with Chip Zdarsky and Frank Martin after the amazing experience of Marvel 2-In-One, and I'm working on a story that strikes the perfect balance between heart, action and entertainment! But the thing that is most exciting and unexpected is that I found myself thinking more and more about Steve Rogers, instead of just Captain America. "Chip's script is so clever and compelling that I'm sure readers will be dragged with us inside Steve's heart and soul."

Captain America #1 goes on sale July 2.

