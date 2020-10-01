All the new Spider-Man comics, graphic novels, collections from Marvel

Spider-Man has been the face of Marvel Comics for the past half-century, and although other characters and teams like Iron Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men have nipped at his heels popularity-wise, Spider-Man is still Marvel's de facto flagship property.

The main Amazing Spider-Man title is about to hit a milestone - 850 issues, between all the various rebooted volumes since its debut in 1963. October 7's Amazing Spider-Man #49 doubles as #850 for celebration (i.e. marketing!) purposes, and series writer Nick Spencer and artist Ryan Ottley are welcoming a crew of familiar faces from the wallcrawler's past for this over-sized issue.

Following that milestone, Amazing Spider-Man will dive headlong into a new story-arc titled 'Last Remains' (co-written by Matthew Rosenberg) which, among other things, will serve to bring together the other heroes in the Spider-family to the forefront again.

Meanwhile, Marvel's other Spider-Man, Miles Morales, continues in writer Saladin Ahmed's run - with the Ultimate universe refugee still trying to come to grips with his new reality.

And that's not to mention the numerous collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

For more on all of Marvel's offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:

Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:

Wednesday, October 7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #49 (#850) by writers Nick SPencer, Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, and Saladin Ahmed, with artists Ryan Ottley, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, Tradd Moore, and Chris Bachalo

(#850) by writers Nick SPencer, Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, and Saladin Ahmed, with artists Ryan Ottley, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, Tradd Moore, and Chris Bachalo Spider-Man: Marvels Snapshots #1 by writer/artist Howard Chaykin

by writer/artist Howard Chaykin Spider-Man: Ben Reilly Omnibus Vol. 2 TPB by writers Dan Jurgens and Todd DeZago with artist Mark Bagley. Collects Sensational Spider-Man #4-11, Amazing Spider-Man #411-#418, Spider-Man #68-#75, Spectacular Spider-Man #234-241, Spider-Man Unlimited #12-14, Spider-Man: Redemption #1-4, Daredevil #354, Spider-Man Team-Up #4-#5, Spider-Man: Revelations TPB, Spider-Man: The Osborn Journal #1, Spider-Man: 101 Ways to End the Clone Saga #1, and Spider-Man: Dead Man's Hand #1.

Wednesday, October 14

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #50 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason

by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason True Believers: Black Widow & the Amazing Spider-Man #1 by writer Stan Lee and artist John Romita Jr. Reprints Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #86.

Wednesday, October 21

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini

Wednesday, October 28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #51 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason

by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason Spider-Man Noir #5 (of 5) by writer Margaret Stohl and artist Juan Ferreyra

Wednesday, November 4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini

by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini Amazing Spider-Man #52 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason

by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason Miles Morales: Spider-Man #20 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Marcelo Ferreira

Wednesday, November 11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man #5 (of 5) by writers J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams, with artist Sara Pichelli

(of 5) by writers J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams, with artist Sara Pichelli Amazing Spider-Man #52.LR by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini

by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 9: Sins Rising TPB by writer Nick Spencer with artists Kim Jacincto, Mark Bagley, Marcelo Ferreira, and Guillermo Sanna. Collects Amazing Spider-Man #44-#47 and Amazing Spider-Man: Sins Rising.

Wednesday, November 18

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, November 25

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini

by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini Marvel Action: Spider-Man #1 by writers Sarah Graley and tef Purenins with artist Philip Murphy

Wednesday, December 2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Marcelo Ferreira

by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Marcelo Ferreira Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 10: Green Goblins Returns TPB by writer Nick Spencer, Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Saladin Ahmed, and Jed MacKay, with artists Mark Bagley, Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, Federico Vicentini, Tradd Moore, Chris Bachalo, and Patrick Gleason. Collects Amazing Spider-Man #48-#49, Spider-Man: The Sins of Norman Osborn, and Free Comic Book Day 2020: Spider-Man/Venom.

Wednesday, December 9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #54 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Mark Bagley

by writer Nick Spencer and artist Mark Bagley Marvel Action: Chillers #3 (of 4) by writer Jeremy Whitley and artist Bowen McCurdy

Wednesday, December 16

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #2 by writer Peter David and artist Greg Land

by writer Peter David and artist Greg Land Marvel Action: Origins #1 (of 5) by writer Chris Eliopoulos and artist Lanna Souvanny

(of 5) by writer Chris Eliopoulos and artist Lanna Souvanny Spider-Man Noir: Twilight in Babylon TPB by writer Margaret Stohl and artist Juan Ferreyra. Collects Spider-Man Noir #1-5.

Wednesday, December 23

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #54.LR by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg, with artist Federico Vicentini

Wednesday, December 30

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #55 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason

by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason W.E.B. of Spider-Man #1 by writer Kevin Shinick and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque

by writer Kevin Shinick and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque Marvel Action: Spider-Man #2 by writers Sarah Graley and tef Purenins with artist Philip Murphy

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: The Goblin's Last Stand TPB by writers Stan Lee and Gerry Conway, with artists John Romita Jr. and Gil Kane. Collects Amazing Spider-Man #105-#125.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man: Bloodline TPB by writers J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams, with artist Sara Pichelli

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt Marvel Select Edition HC by writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Mike Zeck. Collects Web of Spider-Man #31 and #32; Amazing Spider-Man #293 and #294; and Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #131 and #132.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 HC by writer Stan Lee with artists John Romita, Don Heck, Larry Lieber, Jim Mooney, and Marie Severin. Collects Amazing Spider-Man #39 - #67, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #3-#5, and Spectacular Spider-Man #1 and #2.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man by Roger Stern Omnibus HC by writers Roger Stern, Bill Mantlo, om DeFalco, Marv Wolfman, Steve Leialoha, and Marie Severin, with artists John Romita Jr., Marie Severin, Jim Mooney, Ron Frenz, Mike Zeck, John Byrne, Steve Leialoha, Rick Leonardi, Denys Cowan, Luke McDonnell, Ed Hannigan, Al Milgron, and Bob Hall. Collects Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #43-#46; Amazing Spider-Man #206, #224-252, and Annual #16-#17; and material from Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #3, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #15, Web of Spider-Man Annual #3, and What If? (1977) #34.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)