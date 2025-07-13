Superman's Rachel Brosnahan wants Lois Lane to get powers in the next Superman story

After the glowing reception of James Gunn's Superman, it's understandable for the cast to look to the future of their characters and other DC familiars that they'd love to meet along the way. David Corenswet has confessed that he'd love his Clark Kent bump into Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, to apply some "uncle energy" into the universe, while Rachel Brosnahan is interested in crossing paths with Wonder Woman, as revealed in our exclusive interview. Although for the star behind the Daily Planet's best reporter (that's Ms. Lane, not you, Smallville), the wish list doesn't stop there. After seeing what heroes can do in this universe, Brosnahan has hinted that she'd be keen to see Lois Lane get some powers of her own as well.

In a Wired Q&A, the cast answered 50 questions about Superman lore, one of which was if Lois Lane ever gets powers (which she has multiple times). The topic sparked a conversation about whether Gunn has ever considered giving Brosnahan's take on the character a boost. “I think about it every time I see her with powers, I’m like, ‘I know it. I know it’s Rachel’s.’ She was so happy to be cast as Lois Lane, and another part of her was like, ‘I want to be able to fly.'”

There have been a few key moments in DC history when Lois Lane took to the skies alongside Clark, including All-Star Superman, which the new film drew inspiration from. Currently, though, Lois has taken up the title of Superwoman once more in the comics, which Gunn pointed out and which Brosnahan enthusiastically hinted at. Making a subtle plea to the audience, Brosnahan added, “Tell James you want a sequel where Lois Lane flies.”

For now, we'll have to wait and see if Lois gets powered up whenever Superman returns. If you're still hungry for more adventures with Clark and the love of his super life, check out our list of the 10 best Superman comics to read here.