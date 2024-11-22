Marvel reveals its full slate of February 2025 comics and covers featuring the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers and more

Marvel is sending a love letter to fans with the release of its full February 2025 solicitations, which send the Marvel Universe deep into the throes of Doctor Doom's reign as Sorcerer Supreme.

To wit, one of the biggest titles of Doom's reign, One World Under Doom #1, launches in February, pitting the heroes of the Marvel Universe against one of its biggest villains.

There's also Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 in which the original Thunderbolts will reunite to take on a team led by Winter Soldier, arriving ahead of the new Thunderbolts* movie.

And speaking of comics that tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross is back in action in Red Hulk #1 releasing in time to coincide with the release of Captain America: Brave New World, which brings the Red Hulk into the movies as one of the film's apparent villains.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's February 2025 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel February 2025 Comics: Spotlight

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme - then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was...the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World - the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes - and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations.

But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #1 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY Ivan Tao • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

REVOLUTION...or REBELLION...LIKE LIGHTNING!

• Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it.

• To atone for his unwitting role in Doom’s triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky’s saboteurs – including

Black Widow and Songbird – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom’s Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED HULK #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY JACOB EDGAR

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER AND RED BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RED HULK RAGES INTO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

•THUNDERBOLT ROSS – in a cell deep below the ground – is a prisoner of DOCTOR DOOM And he is not alone.

• Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "THINK TANK" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination.

• But the RED HULK has other plans!

• Guest starring MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • COVER BY IBAN COELLO

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL!

He’s been VENOM, he’s been ANTI-VENOM, he’s been THE KING IN BLACK! Now Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one and only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other’s endless bloodlust? Or will he be give himself over to madness and murder? Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, DARTH VADER) and artist Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) lead us on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as our only guide!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WEAPON X-MEN #1

Joe Casey (W) • CHRISCROSS (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISCROSS • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD!

Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is...no mercy allowed! Brought to you by returning X-writer, Joe Casey, and acclaimed artist, ChrisCross! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn't even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel February 2025 Comic Books

DOOM ACADEMY #1 (OF 5)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

• Did you think that STRANGE ACADEMY would be the same in the world with DOCTOR DOOM as SORCERER SUPREME?! NO! It is now DOOM ACADEMY!

• Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best magic school in the world just got better (according to some).

• It’s the start of the second year for Strange Academy students, and you know that things will not go as planned!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #5

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Lucas Werneck (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER!

• Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void).

• The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #7

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER

BY KEN LASHLEY

THERE’S A NEW MAN IN CHARGE!

• Angel returns to lead X-Factor, just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory!

• But, in the utopic domain of the magnanimous Doom, what could X-Factor’s mission be?

• And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

Ryan North (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by Joshua Cassara

DISNEY FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO mottura

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO mottura

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

The impossible has happened!

• DOCTOR DOOM has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand.

• As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, JEN "SHE-HULK" WALTERS, to help get her mind off of things.

• But tensions after vampires overran the world in their Blood Hunt remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice...and it's one they will not be able to take back!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won’t just sit aside. But he’s not a solo act…

• THE X-MEN GET INVOLVED TO HELP SPIDER-MAN SAVE THE WORLD!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives.

• Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68.DEATHS

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• With Spider-Man now DEAD, it’s up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe.

• But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #3

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HERE COMES THE SON!

At last – the All-New Venom comes face-to-face with Dylan Brock! After all this time, how will symbiote and son react? Meanwhile, Madame Masque is making her move against A.I.M. – but is she doing it from inside a black-and-gold symbiote? As another suspect is eliminated, the answers are closer than ever...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Bernard Chang (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI’S TEAM-UP EVENT CONTINUES

AS VOLSTAGG RECRUITS THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY!

When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America! JMS teams with visionary artist Bernard Chang for the second in a series of one-shots bringing unlikely Marvel characters together for tales unlike any other!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

EVAN NARCISSE & GREK PAK (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY Mahmud Asrar

VS. RED HULK!

After Eaglestar shows its true colors, Sam tangles with their big, red and furious head of security. But another player is about to enter the fray: Josiah X! He’s got a new mission and a new look – but is he there to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #2

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ALITHA MARTINEZ

MAGNETRIX VARIANT COVER BY Nao Fuji

MAGNETRIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Nao Fuji

NEW ALLIES...AND ENEMIES?

Hellrune has summoned young heroes from far and wide, but who among them has what it takes to become a New Champion? The smooth-talking magician Monte seems to be a prime candidate, but is he more than he appears? And who is the mysterious MAGNETRIX?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DEATH BY FOSSIL (AND WE DON’T MEAN LOGAN)!

Following last month’s shock reveal, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE follow the clues from their lost mission in an attempt to save the present. But not before a decidedly monstrous attack dredges up some new twists on ancient creatures! But if they can survive, they’ve got enemies on their tails: And MAVERICK wants answers!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #3

Written by Steve Behling • Penciled by Various

A SMASHING GOOD TIME!

Join Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin in a super hero team-up with Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and more as they try to stop Doc Ock from stealing all of New York City’s power! Then, meet everyone’s favorite green super friend, Hulk, who lends a helping hand in stopping Gobby from painting everything green. Kids will feel like actual members of Team Spidey, as they follow along and help stop baddies in fun activities and follow along with these action-packed and easy-to-read stories!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #1 (OF 5)

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Bernard Chang (A) • COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

He is unstoppable. Indestructible. Incorruptible. Immortal.

And utterly alone. He is POWER MAN. Ripped from the breakout story in TIMELESS, the god-slaying, Gamma-powered, Iron-Fisted, Sentry from the future Luke Cage arrives in the modern Marvel Universe, only to discover a foe, and a mystery, that will challenge even his incredible abilities! From TIMELESS scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Bernard Chang, POWER MAN is a guided tour of the solar system that only Marvel Comics could provide!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • ONE YEAR IN FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE!

• With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker’s Council forced to regroup, T’Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk!

• The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2

Christopher Condon (W) • Alessandro Cappuccio (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPUCCIO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

THE MAKER’S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON!

Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the OPPOSITION, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #12

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JIM MAHFOOD • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING!

• Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King!

• But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN!

After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN’S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else’s game?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #9

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK!

• Juan Frigeri joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage!

• Spider-Man isn’t the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker’s Council from behind bars!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

CUT OFF FROM THE X-MEN?!

• Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what is happening to the Savage Land.

• But can she outrun her past, or is this ancient world her perdition?

• The Savage Land has a new god, but is she merciful?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #3

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A)

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

WOLVERINE & DAREDEVIL VS. O*N*E!

O*N*E has arrested the wrong mutant! The HUMANITY FIRST militia has forced a mutant to do the unthinkable, but if WOLVERINE and DAREDEVIL can’t quell the unrest in the city, a more EXPLOSIVE result may derail mutant-human relations forever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #4

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• He’s been watching Psylocke for years.

• He knows just how to strike at her.

• But what does he want?

•And who is THE TAXONIMIST?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #2

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Magik’s hunt for the Liminal Seals takes her and Cal deep into the Tokyo underground.

• But who is watching Illyana from backstage?

• And has Cal teamed up with Earth’s best chance against the demon invasion or its prophesized leader?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON’T TALK #3 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

SABRETOOTH MEETS HIS MATCH!

The underworld of 1900s NYC is heating up – and we mean literally! From the mean streets of K’UN-LUN to the even meaner streets of the Five Points comes…DRAGONFIRE! Looks like deep-fried SABRETOOTH may be on the menu, True Believers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #2 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A)

COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A HERO SHALL FALL!

For as long as he could remember, Cable thought he was alone in his struggles against the Techno-Organic virus. That is…until now. Stranded in the dystopian timeline of Salvation Bay, Cable now finds himself fighting to protect an entire city infected with the same disease – but as he battles side by side with Resistance leader Avery Ryder, Cable’s new cause will become personal in ways not even he could expect. With their own mortality staring them in the face, can Cable and Avery survive against the mutated horrors of the Prime Conclave? Or will these star-crossed soldiers discover that their borrowed time has just run out?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #11