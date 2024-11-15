The original Thunderbolts lineup is coming back – and now they're working for Doctor Doom

2025 is the year the Thunderbolts step up and take center stage in the MCU, with their own movie hitting theaters in early May. Meanwhile, over in Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom is ruling supreme having conquered the world – in part because of Bucky Barnes' actions. Bucky and the Thunderbolts plan to fight back – but there's one major thing standing in their way: the original lineup of the perennially messy superteam!

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike is a new five-issue limited series from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with art from Tommaso Bianchi. In the series, Bucky will come face to face with the likes of Moonstone, Atlas, Fixer and more from that OG Thunderbolts lineup, now working with Doom. Luckily, he will have help of his own from Black Widow, Songbird, USAgent, Sharon Carter "and a few surprise wildcards," according to Marvel's press release.

Here's Leinil Francis Yu's cover for the first issue.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We can't wait for folks to see what Ryan and company have planned for One World Under Doom – a Marvel event with brains, heart, and incredible scope," Kelly and Lanzing said in a statement. "The Thunderbolts are a crucial part of the puzzle: this is the story of what happens when heroes openly oppose Doom... and how they'll have to learn to fight differently if they're ever to make a difference. With returning characters and storylines we've been building since our run on Captain America, plus new and returning Thunderbolts from all eras, Thunderbolts: Doomstrike is a whole new take on Marvel's messiest, meanest superteam – a story about fighting the power, even if it costs you everything."

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 is published by Marvel Comics on February 19, 2025. The Thunderbolts* movie arrives in theaters on May 2.

