Thunderbolts features some stepping stones for Avengers: Doomsday as director teases Sentry's impact in the MCU

Thunderbolts* may not have even hit our screens yet, but there's been plenty of speculation about how it will lead into the upcoming Avengers movies. In particular, all eyes are on Avengers: Doomsday after almost all of the Thunderbolts* cast was named during Marvel's big chair cast unveiling.

The movie's director Jake Schreier has now teased a bit about how his movie leads into that when asked if there are any stepping stones between the two. "There might be some stones, or pebbles," smiles Schreier in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, April 23. "I don't know how you want to rate your rocks."

In particular, the director mentioned the power of Sentry, who it's heavily rumored will be introduced in Thunderbolts*. "Look, you know the character that we're talking about, and you know that there's a level of power involved there that could have an impact going forward. I'm not making Doomsday so I'm not privy to that."

He adds: "I know our characters don't, on the surface, seem like the most powerful in the universe, but in the end what's made these movies so great is the people who inhabit them, and what they're going through and how they work as characters, more than the power sets. I believe that once people see the film they're going to want to continue on that journey with them."

Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen as a group of antiheroes brought together for a dangerous mission under the watchful eye of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It's also the final film of Marvel Phase 5, ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps arriving to kick of Marvel Phase 6 later this summer.

It releases on May 1 in the UK and May 2 in the US. Read all about it and more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which will be available from Wednesday, April 23. Check out The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 cover you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

