Thunderbolts director reveals the big post-credits scene was so last minute that it was filmed on the set of Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier has revealed that the new Marvel movie's story-driven post-credits scene was only filmed a month ago – seemingly on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

Spoilers for the Thunderbolts ending and Thunderbolts post-credits scene follow.

"The specifics of what that end credit scene came to be, those came together quite late," Schreier told ComicBook of a post-credits scene that featured the New Avengers receiving an incoming satellite image of the Fantastic Four ship. "That only got filmed maybe … Is it even a month ago at this point? [Marvel is] good at this over there."

Schreier also confirmed that he didn't film the scene himself but was "there when it was filmed." Directors not helming post-credits scenes for their own Marvel films is nothing new, however.

The director added, "I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now, so that might be fun for people to stay and watch."

As you may have heard, Avengers: Doomsday has just started production – which almost certainly narrows the possibilities down to a field of one.

Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh may have even given the game away about filming the post-credits scene on the Avengers: Doomsday set ahead of time, but we just didn't know it.

Speaking during the Thunderbolts press conference last month, Pugh questioned whether Avengers: Doomsday has already started filming before Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced its 'official' production date.

"That was a pre-photography day that you did," Feige told Pugh.

Thunderbolts is now in cinemas. For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies heading your way as part of Marvel Phase 6.