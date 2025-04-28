Kevin Feige is giving nothing away about Avengers: Doomsday, except its filming start date and which Marvel star has already worked on it

Kevin Feige has revealed that Avengers: Doomsday is now filming as Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh teases she's already done work on the Marvel crossover.

"We officially start on [April 28]", Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a Thunderbolts* press conference attended by GamesRadar+ and other press.

"Officially?" Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena in Thunderbolts, replied. Feige then added, "That was a pre-photography day that you did."

"I feel so lucky," Pugh said in response.

The fact that Pugh didn't even realize filming hadn't started yet should come as no surprise to those who have been following the run of news from Doomsday's chair-based cast reveal onwards.

The secrecy behind Avengers: Doomsday is so intense, in fact, that some of the actors appearing in the Marvel Phase 6 release don't have a script yet.

"I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it," David Harbour, who reprises his role as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*, told GamesRadar+. "I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom alongside a whole host of original Avengers, X-Men alumni, Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four members, Avengers: Doomsday is the first in a one-two punch that brings to close the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Feige has been at pains to confirm that more cast members will be included alongside those already announced – with the likes of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk the subject of much speculation after dropping out of events this summer due to 'scheduling conflicts'.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies headed your way. Then dive into the story so far with our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.