Hugh Jackman canceled a concert due to an "unforeseen conflict" and everyone has jumped to the same conclusion: Wolverine will return in the next Avengers movie

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has canceled his upcoming London concert this summer due to “unforeseen” circumstances, and Marvel fans think this could mean that the X-Man is returning to the MCU.

The star broke the news on Twitter writing, "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th." Jackman was due to perform at BST Hyde Park festival, singing songs with a live orchestra from musicals including The Boy from Oz, Les Miserables, The Music Man, and The Greatest Showman. Check out Jackman’s full statement below.

However, with Jackman axing his biggest UK concert to date, Marvel fans are sure this means the star has a much bigger project coming up. Yes, we’re talking about Avengers: Doomsday. "Doomsday will be knee-deep in filming by July," pointed out one fan on Reddit, suggesting Jackman has dropped the concert to suit as Wolverine once again.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if the clawed hero did show up in Doomsday, as the movie has had a bumpy journey so far, and quite frankly, nothing is off the table. Despite originally being centered around Kang the Conqueror, Avengers 5 will now focus on the team’s battle against comic book villain Doctor Doom.

As for the cast, we know that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom, as confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Also revealed during the event, the cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are set to appear, as well as Thunderbolts* stars (Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and more). But that's not all, as Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has also hinted at his return, confirming, "I am in the next one."

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.