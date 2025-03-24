Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
The She-Hulk actor could appear in Avengers: Doomsday
Tatiana Maslany is the latest Marvel actor to cancel an appearance due to scheduling conflicts – and it lines up with the prevailing theory that She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie.
Originally set to appear at May's Comic Con Liverpool, the organizers tweeted, "Unfortunately due to filming commitments, Tatiana Maslany will now be unable to attend this event."
Given how much actors cherish these sorts of appearances and Maslany presumably needing a pretty good reason to get out of a prior scheduled commitment, there's plenty of speculation that this, indeed, means She-Hulk will play a role in the next Avengers movies.
Even so, vague suggestions of "filming commitments" wouldn't be enough to confirm Maslany is appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.
However, a couple of recent developments turn this from tinfoil hat conspiracy into something altogether far more compelling.
There is, of course, the small matter of Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman also canceling an event (at Hyde Park in London this July) due to an "unforeseen conflict."
With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars effectively filming back to back, it stands to reason that anything from April to June is for Doomsday and, beyond that, any actors – such as Jackman – will be drafted in for Secret Wars. Besides, one Marvel actor dropping out of an event is unfortunate. Two is a pattern.
Still not convinced? Then you may have seen the recent Avengers: Doomsday leaked concept art. Admittedly, it was swiftly debunked by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but the surprise inclusion of She-Hulk got tongues wagging on how – and why – Jennifer Walters would be part of an Avengers ensemble after her standalone Disney Plus series.
In short, she could form part of 'God Emperor' Doctor Doom's Hulk-centric land alongside Mark Ruffalo's Hulk – that is, if the next pair of Avengers movies follow Jonathan Hickman's 2015 Secret Wars comic run.
There, Doom (in much the same way as he's portrayed in the concept art) rules over one single world brought together from amalgamations of various Marvel universes. There are zombies, Thor cops, and Old Man Logan, all running around the same in the same space.
We expect official word from Marvel in the coming months on just exactly who will make up the casts of Doomsday and Secret Wars. We already know Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Doctor Doom, while the Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four casts will also be suited up for the end of the Multiverse Saga. Beyond that, little else is known – but She-Hulk might just smash her way onto the big screen in the MCU.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on May 1, 2026.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
