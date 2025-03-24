Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie

News
By published

The She-Hulk actor could appear in Avengers: Doomsday

She-Hulk on Disney Plus
(Image credit: Marvel / Disney Plus)

Tatiana Maslany is the latest Marvel actor to cancel an appearance due to scheduling conflicts – and it lines up with the prevailing theory that She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie.

Originally set to appear at May's Comic Con Liverpool, the organizers tweeted, "Unfortunately due to filming commitments, Tatiana Maslany will now be unable to attend this event."

Given how much actors cherish these sorts of appearances and Maslany presumably needing a pretty good reason to get out of a prior scheduled commitment, there's plenty of speculation that this, indeed, means She-Hulk will play a role in the next Avengers movies.

Even so, vague suggestions of "filming commitments" wouldn't be enough to confirm Maslany is appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, a couple of recent developments turn this from tinfoil hat conspiracy into something altogether far more compelling.

There is, of course, the small matter of Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman also canceling an event (at Hyde Park in London this July) due to an "unforeseen conflict."

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars effectively filming back to back, it stands to reason that anything from April to June is for Doomsday and, beyond that, any actors – such as Jackman – will be drafted in for Secret Wars. Besides, one Marvel actor dropping out of an event is unfortunate. Two is a pattern.

Still not convinced? Then you may have seen the recent Avengers: Doomsday leaked concept art. Admittedly, it was swiftly debunked by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but the surprise inclusion of She-Hulk got tongues wagging on how – and why – Jennifer Walters would be part of an Avengers ensemble after her standalone Disney Plus series.

In short, she could form part of 'God Emperor' Doctor Doom's Hulk-centric land alongside Mark Ruffalo's Hulk – that is, if the next pair of Avengers movies follow Jonathan Hickman's 2015 Secret Wars comic run.

There, Doom (in much the same way as he's portrayed in the concept art) rules over one single world brought together from amalgamations of various Marvel universes. There are zombies, Thor cops, and Old Man Logan, all running around the same in the same space.

We expect official word from Marvel in the coming months on just exactly who will make up the casts of Doomsday and Secret Wars. We already know Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Doctor Doom, while the Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four casts will also be suited up for the end of the Multiverse Saga. Beyond that, little else is known – but She-Hulk might just smash her way onto the big screen in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on May 1, 2026.

For more info on all things Marvel, you'll need our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and all the latest on Marvel Phase 6.

See more Movies News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday concept art reportedly "leaks" to reveal major returning MCU characters
Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
Hugh Jackman canceled a concert due to an "unforeseen conflict" and everyone has jumped to the same conclusion: Wolverine will return in the next Avengers movie
Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Doomsday release date, cast, plot, and more news
Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch
The Russo brothers hid an Avengers Easter egg in Netflix movie The Electric State ahead of their Marvel comeback – and I'm convinced it's teasing Scarlet Witch's return
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Marvel fans are convinced that Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU, but they're not sure if she'll rejoin the Avengers
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
The Russo brothers finally debunk that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak: "Nothing spoiling in there"
Latest in Marvel Movies
She-Hulk on Disney Plus
Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
Charlie Cox in Daredevil
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"
Avengers: Doomsday directors admit it's a "difficult" movie to make but tease some great Marvel collaborators "old and new"
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia!
Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried was offered the role of Gamora in the MCU, but turned it down because she thought Guardians of the Galaxy would be "Marvel's first bomb"
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
Kevin Feige was behind the decision to bring Robert Downey Jr. in as Doctor Doom, and the conversation was had "a while ago"
Latest in News
Minecraft Vibrant Visuals
16 years after Minecraft first released it's getting a modern visual upgrade with a retro lighting trick that Mojang hasn't seen "in any other game"
She-Hulk on Disney Plus
Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
The Death Star in the Andor season 2 trailer
New Andor season 2 trailer is an intense new look at the returning Star Wars show that sees the Rebels discover the Death Star
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool
Severance
Severance star reveals the one finale moment that you may not have realized is "essential" for what comes next in season 3
Adolescence
After it landed 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hideo Kojima has also given his verdict on everyone's new Netflix obsession Adolescence
More about marvel movies
Charlie Cox in Daredevil

Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"

Avengers: Doomsday directors admit it's a "difficult" movie to make but tease some great Marvel collaborators "old and new"

Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White

Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool
See more latest
Most Popular
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool
The Death Star in the Andor season 2 trailer
New Andor season 2 trailer is an intense new look at the returning Star Wars show that sees the Rebels discover the Death Star
Severance
Severance star reveals the one finale moment that you may not have realized is "essential" for what comes next in season 3
Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon in Agatha All Along
A quickly killed off Agatha All Along star thought she'd be a witch: "I get there and no one is really looking me in the eye"
Gleemax legendary artifact Magic card
Fans react to Sigil shutdown with a callback to Gleemax: the Myspace for gamers that never came to be
Palworld screenshot showing a green dinosaur-like creature with a red mushroom cap atop its head sitting in a wooden hot tub
Palworld isn't coming to the Switch as the open-world survival hit is a "beefy game," but Pocketpair says Switch 2 is "100% worth considering"
Adolescence
After it landed 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hideo Kojima has also given his verdict on everyone's new Netflix obsession Adolescence
Daredevil: Born Again
A new look at Matt Murdock suiting up in Daredevil: Born Again has Marvel fans saying the same thing
Bloodborne
It's Bloodborne's 10th anniversary, and FromSoftware is celebrating with an Elden Ring patch that "does not contain any game related changes"
Bayonetta 3 screenshot showing bayonetta looking at a gun
As Assassin's Creed Shadows passes 2 million players, Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya reveals "I felt bad that it was being criticized so much"