The Russo brothers finally debunk that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak: "Nothing spoiling in there"

Avengers: Doomsday is out next year

Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
The Russo brothers have finally commented on that alleged Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak.

"That artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars," Joe Russo told The Hollywood Reporter.

Added Anthony: "Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art."

Artwork for Doomsday supposedly leaked onto the internet last month, teasing the likes of Young Avengers' Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed in addition to Hulk, She-Hulk, and Hulk's odd-looking son Skaar.

The concept art also features Wong, Star Lord, and, curiously, X-Men character Doop. It's not at all surprising to hear that the supposed concept art is fake, given that it features quite literally every single hero in the MCU - which sounds more like fan art than anything else. After the events of Agatha All Along, however, it does seem likely that the Young Avengers are ready and raring to go - but of course, we'll just have to wait and see.

All we know so far about Avengers: Doomsday is that, of course, Robert Downey Jr. is set to play Doctor Doom, with Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Doctor Strange. Downey has reportedly been hard at work on his character's backstory as well as costume designs. Joe Russo also recently commented on the length of the next two Avengers movies, confirming that Doomsday would indeed be two-and-a-half hours.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

