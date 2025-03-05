"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. is locked in for Avengers Doomsday, and has been giddily creating his Doctor Doom ahead of filming.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Following the death of Iron Man, Avengers: Doomsday sees Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as none other than Doctor Doom, the notorious enemy of the Fantastic Four (who also has the most unimpressive ride with somehow the longest line Universal Studios Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida).

Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to return as Doctor Strange, with filming set to begin in April. Joe Russo also recently commented on the length of the next two Avengers movies, saying: "If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half and the second one's three hours." You read that right, Avengers: Secret Wars may very well be a three-hour extravaganza.

Artwork for Doomsday supposedly leaked onto the internet, teasing the likes of Young Avengers' Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, in addition to Hulk, She-Hulk, and Hulk's odd-looking son Skaar. It also looks like Star Lord may or may not be in there. Either way, it looks like we're in for a wild ride.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.