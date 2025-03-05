"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

By
published

The film hits theaters next year

Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. is locked in for Avengers Doomsday, and has been giddily creating his Doctor Doom ahead of filming.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Following the death of Iron Man, Avengers: Doomsday sees Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as none other than Doctor Doom, the notorious enemy of the Fantastic Four (who also has the most unimpressive ride with somehow the longest line Universal Studios Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida).

Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to return as Doctor Strange, with filming set to begin in April. Joe Russo also recently commented on the length of the next two Avengers movies, saying: "If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half and the second one's three hours." You read that right, Avengers: Secret Wars may very well be a three-hour extravaganza.

Artwork for Doomsday supposedly leaked onto the internet, teasing the likes of Young Avengers' Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, in addition to Hulk, She-Hulk, and Hulk's odd-looking son Skaar. It also looks like Star Lord may or may not be in there. Either way, it looks like we're in for a wild ride.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

