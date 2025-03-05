The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record

They also have a plan to stop set leaks

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo may currently be busy with The Electric State, but next up for them is the return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The directing duo will be helming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, with filming due to begin next month.

"We roll cameras sometime in April, and that's on the first one and then the second one will be shortly behind that," Joe Russo shared in a new interview with Collider, revealing that they're planning to shoot for about six months on each of them.

The pair also shared another big insight into the movies as they have an idea on their runtimes already. Joe added: "If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half and the second one's three hours."

If this turns out to be the case, that would place them in an interesting position in the MCU, and see history repeating itself. After all, Avengers: Infinity War was two hours and 28 minutes and Avengers: Endgame was three hours and two minutes.

Naturally, the twosome are playing their cards close to their chests on what exactly will happen in the films, but they did reveal they have plans in place to try and prevent casting and leaks from getting out.

"We've strategized to hopefully be effective with that," Anthony Russo explained, before Joe added: "We are doing quite a bit of that. We don't want people getting photographs. We are being pretty stringent."

It seems it's been part of their planning process as well, as Anthony continued: "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind."

For more insight into the upcoming movies, check out what the directors had to say about the "opportunity" of returning to Marvel. We've also got a guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.

