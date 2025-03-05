The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"

The Russo brothers' Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War aren't just two of the biggest Marvel movies of all time: they're two of the biggest movies of all time, period.

Both grossed over two billion dollars, and both are massively ambitious superhero movies with stacked casts – the culmination of 10 years of MCU storytelling.

But Earth's Mightiest Heroes will return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and, with them, the Russo brothers are also returning to direct. So, do the brothers feel like they're in competition with themselves?

"Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves," Joe Russo tells GamesRadar+ when we meet over Zoom to talk about The Electric State, his and Anthony Russo's latest movie. "We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey."

"These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they're an incredible opportunity for audiences," adds Anthony Russo. "So we're doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for."

Before Avengers 5 and 6, though, there's The Electric State on Netflix. An adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name, the sci-fi movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as a young woman on a quest to find her brother through a dystopian version of our world, which is populated by sentient robots. Chris Pratt co-stars as her unlikely ally.

