The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"

News
By
published

Exclusive: Joe and Anthony Russo tease their highly anticipated Marvel return for Doomsday and Secret Wars

Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Russo brothers' Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War aren't just two of the biggest Marvel movies of all time: they're two of the biggest movies of all time, period.

Both grossed over two billion dollars, and both are massively ambitious superhero movies with stacked casts – the culmination of 10 years of MCU storytelling.

But Earth's Mightiest Heroes will return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and, with them, the Russo brothers are also returning to direct. So, do the brothers feel like they're in competition with themselves?

"Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves," Joe Russo tells GamesRadar+ when we meet over Zoom to talk about The Electric State, his and Anthony Russo's latest movie. "We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey."

"These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they're an incredible opportunity for audiences," adds Anthony Russo. "So we're doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for."

Before Avengers 5 and 6, though, there's The Electric State on Netflix. An adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name, the sci-fi movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as a young woman on a quest to find her brother through a dystopian version of our world, which is populated by sentient robots. Chris Pratt co-stars as her unlikely ally.

The Electric State arrives on Netflix this March 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist, as well as all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

