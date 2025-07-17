Fantastic Four star Ebon Moss-Bachrach says the Marvel film's script wasn't "fully ready" by the time rehearsals started, and you can bet James Gunn wouldn't approve

Fantastic Four star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has revealed that the script for the Marvel movie wasn't complete by the time they started rehearsals.

"I don't think the script was fully ready at the time that we started [rehearsals], so we were sort of workshopping the movie in a way," he told Variety. "We were doing a lot of shared research, talking to astronauts and scientists and watching a lot of Apollo footage together."

Now, this approach for the Marvel Phase 6 movie is very different to the one DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is taking to the new DCU. "We just killed a project," he said recently. "Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn't ready. And I couldn't do a movie where the screenplay's not good."

Still though, the Fantastic Four rehearsals sound very immersive. According to the interview, the process lasted three weeks, with director Matt Shakman and screenwriter Josh Friedmen workshopping with the cast in a room decorated to reflect the movie's period setting.

Plus, everything we've seen from the trailers and footage released so far makes the film look like it might end up being one of the best Marvel movies. We'll just have to wait and see.

Fantastic Four stars Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Ralph Ineson is Galactus, with Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in UK cinemas this July 24 and US theaters this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies for everything else the MCU has in store.