New Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer shows off Silver Surfer, Reed Richards stretching, and even more of Galactus

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived, and it's quite a doozy, showing off all kinds of new footage and new looks at important parts of the film.

From the public's love of the Fantastic Four, including kids asking Ben Grimm to lift a car, to the family relationship the team shares centered around the reveal of Sue Storm's pregnancy, to a look at Reed Richards' stretchy powers, the trailer, seen above, is pulling back the curtain on the film's plot even more.

We get a look at a recap of the FF's origins, a look inside their Baxter Building headquarters, plenty of shots of their experimental rocket, and of course, we finally get an official look at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, who is a bit different from her comic book counterpart.

In comics, Silver Surfer is Norrin Radd, a scientist who gives up his life to save his home planet from the world-eating Galactus . In the film, Garner plays Shalla-Bal , who is Norrin Radd's love interest in comics, and who has become Silver Surfer herself in some alt-universe stories.

And speaking of Galactus, the trailer's final shot is one of the skyscraper-sized villain's massive boots striding through the streets of New York City, giving us another fleeting look at the much-anticipated villain, who was actually portrayed on set with a full practical costume rather than simply being added digitally later.

As a lifelong fan of the Fantastic Four, I couldn't be more pumped for this movie. The way the MCU is handling Galactus is so exciting, and the core dynamics of the Fantastic Four seem to be very much at play in the script. Color me optimistic that this film will live up to the hype.

We'll find out more when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters July 25 to kick off Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies still to come from both Marvel and DC.