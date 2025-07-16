Fantastic Four stars say Avengers: Doomsday is "epic" and "intergalactic" – and, worryingly, "tragic"

Fantastic Four stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn have described the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday in a few words each – and it's got us a bit scared.

Both actors – who play The Thing and Human Torch in the new Marvel Phase 6 movie, respectively – are confirmed to appear in Doomsday, and it's one word in particular that's got us wondering what exactly we're in for.

"Epic, tragic, intergalactic, starry," Moss-Bachrach told the BBC when asked to describe Avengers: Doomsday in four words. Quinn's were: "Epic, mental, Downey Jr."

Now, "epic" is no surprise, considering that massive cast, and neither is "intergalactic," considering we know Marvel's First Family will be back for the movie. But, what we're most concerned about is "tragic." Are we about to lose some of our favorite Marvel heroes?

Avengers: Infinity War killed off half the universe, after all, and though it was only temporary, Endgame then killed off Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man for good. Though, as we know, he is returning as Doctor Doom in Doomsday. So maybe we don't have to worry too much about whatever the movie might bring.

The film's huge cast includes the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and Letitia Wright's Shuri, along with returning X-Men like Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart as Magneto and Professor X. It sounds like we're in for one wild ride.

Doomsday arrives next December, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands this July 24 in the UK and July 25 in the US.

