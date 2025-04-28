The Russo brothers share first behind-the-scenes look at Avengers: Doomsday – and it's another chair

The Russo brothers have shared the first behind-the-scenes look at Avengers: Doomsday to mark the start of filming – and it's a familiar sight.

"Day one…" the co-directors wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a chair with "Victor Von Doom" printed on it. That's the role Robert Downey Jr. is playing as he makes his MCU return as Doctor Doom, six years after Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame.

The movie's ensemble cast was revealed last month with a five-hour live stream that confirmed each new actor by revealing a director-style chair with their name on it. Although Kevin Feige has since teased that there are more casting announcements to come, the line-up is looking pretty stacked so far. It includes the casts of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four, along with Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd.

As for any other details about the movie, Marvel is keeping everything very close to its chest. "I was as impressed and surprised at that chair reveal thing as anyone. I was like, 'What, he's in this movie? Wow,'" Red Guardian actor David Harbour recently told GamesRadar+. "I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.