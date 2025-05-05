Russo Brothers confirm they directed the Thunderbolts post-credits scene on the set of Avengers: Doomsday - "We left you a little something"

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that they are indeed the directors behind the extra long post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* with a message posted to their social media, urging fans to make sure to stick around for the end of the movie to get their first taste of Doomsday.

"If you haven’t seen Thunderbolts… Go now! @jakeschreier made a fantastic film!" reads the Russo brothers' post. "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew. And make sure to stay until the very end of the credits… we left you a little something."

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) A photo posted by on

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier previously disclosed that, though he was on set for it, the film's post-credits scene was actually directed by someone else, on the set of a different movie. It's now confirmed that, as Schreier hinted, that movie was Avengers: Doomsday and the directors were the Russos.

I'm about to get into some Thunderbolts* spoilers, so turn back now if you want to stay totally in the dark.

In the post-credits scene, set about a year after the events of the film, the Thunderbolts - now officially rechristened as the New Avengers - lament their rivalry with Sam Wilson/Captain America's own version of the Avengers, who are at odds with their own government sanctioned team.

However, their conversation is cut short by an alert which leads them to bring up a satellite view of the Fantastic Four's craft entering the atmosphere, presumably from their own alt-reality where The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place.

This sets up Doomsday's massive cast, which, while not fully revealed, already includes the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and even many Fox X-Men.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our review of Thunderbolts*, AKA New Avengers, which is now in theaters capping off Marvel Phase 5. Phase 6 begins with July 25's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.