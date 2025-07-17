Stranger Things' Maya Hawke and Thunderbolts' Lewis Pullman will star in a new "surrealist relationship comedy" movie from a first time director whose previous video game harnessed the power of blinking

Stranger Things' Maya Hawke and Thunderbolts*' Lewis Pullman are teaming up for a new "surrealist relationship comedy" titled Wishful Thinking, according to a report from Variety.

The film, which is written and directed by Graham Parkes, is said to be about "a volatile couple who discover their emotional state has supernatural consequences on the world around them." According to Variety's article, they must then "decide whether to fight for their relationship or accept that their powerful connection might be doing more harm than good." A release date for the new movie has not been announced as yet.

Hawke is best known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. Introduced in season 3, the character quickly became a firm fan favorite thanks to her snarky but close friendship with Steve "The Hair" Harrington, as played by Joe Keery. Hawke will feature again in season 5, which drops later this year, before appearing in next year's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, based on the fifth novel of Suzanne Collins' dystopian YA series. She will play Wiress in the new film, the character originally played by Amanda Plummer in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pullman was one of the breakout successes from this year's Marvel Studios movie Thunderbolts*. In that film, he played the amnesiac Bob, eventually revealed to be the terrifyingly powerful Sentry. It has already been confirmed that Pullman will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens on December 18, 2026. It was also reported last month that he will feature in Spaceballs 2 – the unexpected sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 sci-fi spoof. His father, Bill Pullman, starred in the original movie as Lone Starr, a thinly veiled parody of Han Solo from Star Wars.

Wishful Thinking is writer-director Graham Parkes' first feature film. He is best known for working at GoodbyeWorld Games, an indie games studio that Parkes founded with friends, and which released Before Your Eyes in 2021. That was an innovative game about a soul's journey into the afterlife, which allowed the player to control the flow of the narrative using their real-life eye blinks, monitored by a webcam. A follow-up game titled Goodnight Universe is releasing later this year.

