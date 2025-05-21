Hunger Games has found the perfect young Effie, and fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen: "This movie is stacked"

The highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel movie just keeps getting better and better as it casts the perfect actress to play young Effie, and fans are stoked.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has cast Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, as announced by The Hollywood Reporter. The movie later confirmed the news on Twitter with an excerpt from the book, reading: “You are brilliant Effie Trinket!” Check out the post below.

Effie Trinket. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026.

Taken right from the pages of Suzanne Collins‘ best-selling Hunger Games novels, Effie is a fashionable and eccentric character from the Capitol who acts as an agent of sorts to victors. The character was played by Elizabeth Banks in the first four Hunger Games movies. However, in the upcoming prequel, Effie will serve as the stylist for Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), helping him prepare to fight in the 50th Hunger Games.

Fanning seems perfect for the role, as the star is no stranger to playing outlandish characters such as Catherine the Great in Hulu series The Great. It looks like Hunger Games fans agree, as many have taken to Reddit to discuss the new casting.

"Actually perfect casting for Effie," said one fan, and another echoed, "Ooo I like her energy for this role." However, fans seem to be impressed with the movie’s casting as a whole, with many calling for Sunrise on the Reaping to win an Oscar for best casting – a category that will be introduced at The Academy Awards 2026. One fan said, "This movie has been like a fancast come true, " and another added, "This movie is stacked."

Directed by Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence, Sunrise of the Reaping adapts Collins' brand new 2025 novel of the same name, which takes place at the 50th annual Hunger Games in Panem, 24 years before the first movie. The story follows 16-year-old Haymitch from District 12, who heads to compete in the games. But the Gamemakers have shaken things up, as in the second quarter quell, twice the number of tributes will be there – that’s 48 victors.

The cast also includes Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella McCoy, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.