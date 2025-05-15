Stranger Things star will play one of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s best characters in upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games prequel has cast Stranger Things star Maya Hawke as the younger version of one of the fantasy franchise’s most beloved characters.

Hawke will play Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, as confirmed on Twitter. The announcement included a video showing Wiress’ introductory chapter from the books, describing her as “The black-haired girl from District 3 who won last year’s Hunger Games.” Watch the full clip below.

Wiress.The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/IPNmFoji2wMay 14, 2025

If the name Wiress rings a bell, that is because we have already met this character on screen. Played by Amanda Plummer, Wiress shows up in the second movie, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as she and her fellow past winner Beetee Latier, portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, are pulled back into The Games to represent District 3 in the Third Quarter Quell. Sadly, Wiress is murdered by another player before she can escape the game.

In the sequel, Wiress is quiet and eccentric, speaking only in riddles. But she wasn’t always like this. She won the 49th games by studying her surroundings and hiding until everyone else was dead, then she later went on to become a mentor to multiple players entering the Second Quarter Quell – the games which the upcoming movie will focus on.

(Image credit: Netflix / Lionsgate)

Hours before Hawke’s casting was confirmed, the movie also announced that The Conjuring star Lili Taylor will play Mags Flanagan, another character we have previously met on screen during the sequel, originally played by Lynn Cohen. Plus, on May 13, Mufasa: The Lion King star Kelvin Harrison Jr. was cast as Wiress’ past mentor and friend, Beetee Latier.

The movie is based on the new book by Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, which takes place at the 50th annual Hunger Games in Panem, 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games. The story follows 16-year-old Haymitch from District 12, who heads to compete in the games, only to find that this time, twice the number of tributes will be there. That’s 48 kids fighting to the death.

The cast also includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee. The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence has returned to direct from a script by Secret in Their Eyes writer Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.