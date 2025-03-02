Avengers: Doomsday concept art reportedly "leaks" to reveal major returning MCU characters

Someone looks to have left a portal open as a Hulk-sized load of concept MCU art has appeared online, giving us a glimpse into not only Avengers: Doomsday but also potentially some MCU shows as well. The detailed images that all but confirm which Marvel characters will be appearing in the next Avengers movie were posted by concept designer Mushk Rizvi, who has since taken down the artwork. By that time, it had moved faster through the internet than Ultron after becoming active and had been viewed by fans on Reddit at length. Naturally, spoilers are ahead, so turn back now if you don't want to see who ends up where and potentially why.

Still with us? Well, aren't you a brave little Daredevil? So, by the looks of things, Avengers: Doomsday could introduce audiences to Battleworld, a land created following the collapse of different realities and ruled by Doctor Doom, playing a major part in the Secret Wars story-arc. The legendary villain has been confirmed for some time now to be played by Robert Downey Jr., who will be returning to the franchise after his seven-year hiatus since packing away the iron suit. We didn't know who he'd be up against – until now.

Images suggest that key Avengers characters will be scattered around this medieval-like land, with some potentially not remembering the world they once knew. Among the unaware are potentially Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters/Hulk and She-Hulk (Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany), who look to be wandering around in a backwater spot where they're not the only giant green rage monsters in the village. There might be some family bickering on show, though, as Bruce looks to be arguing with a younger green guy, who could well be his estranged off-world son, Skaar, last seen in the She-Hulk finale.

Elsewhere, there's also an image of an exciting group in a bar with no name. Sat around a table are the long-teased Young Avengers comprised of Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Wiccan (Joe Locke), and an unconfirmed Speed accompanying Star-Lord (Chris Pratt returning to the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Wong (Benedict Wong). Eagle-eyed X-Men fans will also spot Doop, a character regularly seen with the mutant team but appears on the sidelines here. Is there a chance that the group is having a brief water break in Doop's homeworld of Marginalia, which is also described as the world between worlds? It would certainly make for a good place to hide out when you're in between realities, right?

Then there's Emperor Doom himself, holding court like the stone-cold wannabe king of the world but with some interesting people at his side. While we can't quite make out who is in chains, his captor certainly looks to be Yelena Romanoff (Florence Pugh), who is standing in front of Doom, Doom's wife (potentially Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm), and what looks to be Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). What forces are working to align our heroes with the MCU's next big villain? How will the seemingly unaffected heroes bring this brainwashed bunch back on side, and what will the fallout be like when they do?

Besides that, there are also some interesting hints at plans elsewhere in the MCU. One notable bit of art shows an all-new Black Panther, suggesting that plans might be in place to bring a T'Challa from another reality into the one we know. There's also a wildly unexpected image of Peter Quill hanging out with White Vision (Paul Bettany), indicating that the two somehow meet up and share the screen in the long-anticipated MCU show Vision Quest.

Of course, it's worth noting that we've seen plenty of wild concept designs in the past that didn't become a reality. At one point, Doctor Strange would don Iron Man's armor and fight Mysterio in No Way Home. Who knows, out of this bonkers little collection, which will come to pass? All we can do is wait and see what comes when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026. Before that, here's every other MCU TV show and movie headed your way.