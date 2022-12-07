Iron Strange is the Doctor Strange - Iron Man mash-up action figure of your dreams

Action figures and comic books go hand in hand, from the classic Super Powers toy line of the '80s based on DC characters which included comics with the figures, to the contemporary Masters of the Universe toys which did the same thing, to the entire concept of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But it's rare that toys and comic books - or in this case, comic book movies - come together to tell a unique story through an action figure itself.

But that's sorta what's happening with a new Hot Toys release which depicts an unfilmed scene from Avengers: Endgame in which Doctor Strange would've worn Tony Stark's Iron Man armor, combining it with his own magical abilities to become 'Iron Strange.'

The ⅙ scale figure features Benedict Cumberbatch's likeness and is based on concept art for the unfilmed scene shown in The Art of Avengers: Endgame artbook. The centerpiece of the 'Iron Strange' design is the Eye of Agamotto inset in the armor where Tony Stark's ARC Reactor would usually be, which actually lights up, making for a pretty cool mash-up of Doctor Strange and Iron Man's most iconic character features.

The 'Iron Strange' figure also includes several magical accessories, including a sword and shield seemingly made out of magically manipulated repulsor energy, and an array of 'Energy Displacer Sentries' that are more or less floating Stark-tech weapons, along with "a variety of mystic arts and mandala light effects, and a spaceship-themed backdrop."

Here's an unboxing video showing everything that's included:

The 'Iron Strange' figure is now available for pre-order through Sideshow Collectibles.

