Lego Marvel Iron Spider-Man and Iron Man Bust sets just dropped and we're getting them... Why? Because I said so!
Pre-orders are up now ahead of the July and August official release
Prepare yourself for Lego Marvel's newest unveiling, the Peter Parker and daddy Stark dynamic duo, in Lego bust form. The two new Lego sets are the 76327 Iron Man MK4 Bust and 76326 Iron Spider-Man Bust which will officially release July 1 and August 1, respectively. And with movement and detailing like this, these sets could well be contenders for our list of the best Lego sets.
The Iron Spider-Man is now available for pre-order in the US, while both sets are already available to pre-order in the UK. You can nab the Iron Spider-Man Bust for $59.99 on the Lego store, or on Amazon for the same price. The Iron Man MK4 Bust on the other hand is not ready for pre-order. It's currently listed as "coming soon", though we at least know it'll cost the same.
UK folk are able to grab the Iron Spider-Man Bust pre-order for £54.99 at the Lego store, or Iron Man for £54.99 also at Lego.
Both sets are poseable and twistable, so you can position Stark to stare at Peter with that ridiculous sense of hesitant paternal instinct. I've had a bit of a deeper look below, so you can see exactly what you're getting with these new Lego sets.
Lego Iron Spider-Man Bust
Price
$59.99 / £54.99
Ages
18+
Pieces
379
Minifigures
1
Product number
76326
Release date
August 1, 2025
As spiritual successor to the now defunct 76285 Spider-Man’s Mask, this 6.5-inch bust features the iconic Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War and comes with its very own Spiderling (crime fighting Spider, Spider-Boy?) minifigure.
This one has a rotatable head, and two movable arms and heaps of detailing on the armor. It also comes with its own Lego Marvel Label, in case you forget who you're looking at. With the pair sitting on your mantle, you can get that fuzzy fake father-son feel without breaking out one of the Marvel movies.
Lego Iron Man Bust
Price
$59.99 / £54.99
Ages
18+
Pieces
436
Minifigures
1
Product number
76327
Release date
July 1, 2025
Appropriately coming with slightly more pieces than the Lego Iron Spider-Man Bust set, this one also stands 6.5 inches tall (17cm) and is super poseable. With shoulder cannon detailing, adjustable flaps on the back and a rotating head, he's definitely more advanced than his Spidey pal.
Designed around the MK4 armor worn in Marvel Studios’ Avengers and Iron Man 3 movies, it comes with a coffee-table-style guide and, of course, a Tony Stark minifigure to stand proud beneath it.
