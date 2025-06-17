Ironheart takes flight in a new Iron Man comic cover that shows off MCU concept art
Concept artist Alan Villanueva shows off MCU Ironheart in an Iron Man #10 variant cover
Ironheart is about to be the next big MCU hero with her own streaming series set to premiere in late June on Disney Plus, and she's also now taking the spotlight on a variant cover for the Iron Man #10 comic that shows off concept art for her armor from the new series.
Drawn by Marvel Studios concept artist Alan Villanueva, the cover depicts a design that was actually created by Marvel Studios concept illustrator Josh Nizzi.
Check it out:
In Ironheart, Riri Williams seemingly will have to learn to incorporate magic into her armor to deal with the villain The Hood, who possesses demonic powers given to him by his infernal cloak and boots – which are also slowly costing him his humanity.
That's actually not too far off from what Tony Stark is currently going through in Marvel Comics, where he's been facing off against a new Iron Monger who's used magic to wipe out most of his high-end tech, leading Tony to return to an earlier style of less bleeding edge armor.
"IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when TONY STARK thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink!" reads Marvel's official description of Iron Man #10. "Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?"
You might have noticed Marvel's description mentions "Emperor Doom." If you haven't been keeping up with Marvel Comics, you may not know that not only has Doctor Doom seized the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange – he's also managed to conquer the entire world, with Tony Stark now one of many heroes standing against him.
Iron Man #10 by writer Spencer Ackerman and artist Julius Ohta goes on sale June 23, just ahead of Ironheart's June 25 premiere on Disney Plus.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
