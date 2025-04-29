Exclusive: Take a look at the best-dressed Black Series Star Wars action figure, fresh off his appearance in Andor season 2

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal an armed and fully operational Star Wars action figure from the Black Series, and it should be pretty familiar if you've kept up with Andor Season 2.

Director Orson Krennic is suited, booted, and reporting for duty with this new Star Wars action figure. Indeed, he's dolled up in his dress uniform best as he schmoozes with Imperial elites between stints creating a planet-sized death-laser. As a Black Series toy, this one stands at six inches tall and comes with the usual digitally-scanned 'Photo Real' technology for an incredibly accurate face sculpt. It's like having a little Ben Mendelsohn for your shelf.

Alongside these fresh threads (which differ from his Rogue One look thanks to a snazzy cross-body belt I hear everyone is wearing in Coruscant this year), the figure includes a soft-goods cape rather than a plastic one and a blaster accessory so Krennic can shoot up any joint that is this close to greatness.

Here's a better look at the Director in all his glory.

In terms of where you can get this new Star Wars action figure, it's a Target exclusive, is going up for pre-order on April 30 at 1pm ET, and will be available for $24.99 as of Summer 2025.

Director Orson Krennic (Dress Uniform) | $24.99 at Target

Tasked with leading the Empire’s most secretive experimental research division, Director Krennic is determined to make the Emperor’s dream of energy independence a reality. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the nearly 50-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Director Orson Krennic from ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch figure -- with series-inspired deco and design, including a soft goods cape -- in their collections. Comes with a blaster accessory.

There are plenty of other toys being revealed on Target right now; the retailer has been showing off new Black Series action figures every Wednesday between April 23 - May 7. So far we've had the snowy Range Trooper (available for $24.99 at Target) like the ones seen in Solo and when Andor tries to skedaddle with an advanced TIE, alongside a Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol. The latter is a little more expensive (it's $35.99 at Target) but seems to justify the cost with chunkier accessories. At least, I assume that's why it's more expensive.

Anyway, here's the official writeup for the new Black Series Director Orson Krennic.

