Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 celebrates 25 years of the best fighting game ever with action figures that perfectly recreate its art style

It's been 25 years since Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 took the world of fighting games by storm, setting a standard for the genre that remains to this day. Now, Hasbro's Marvel Legends toy line is celebrating the milestone with a whole wave of action figures that fully recreate the game's iconic art by Bengus.

The wave of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 style figures was announced in a Hasbro Pulse fan-stream which also revealed the first official images of the MCU style figures for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But the real money for many fans was the MvC2 wave, which has been rumored for some time.

The wave will include two-packs of Wolverine Vs. Silver Samurai, Captain America Vs. Venom, Psylocke Vs. Thanos, and War Machine Vs. Omega Red, as well as deluxe figures of Juggernaut and 'Gargantos,' a version of Shuma-Gorath whose name was changed for legal reasons.

Here's a gallery of the figures:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

As you can see, they are very distinctly based on Bengus' concept art for MvC2, which has remained popular for the entirety of the game's 25 year lifespan. The game, which features dozens of Marvel characters squaring off against an equal number of opponents from Capcom's catalogue, centers around a team-building mechanic in which players pick three heroes each, pitting their team against their enemies in multiple rounds of combat.

The intricate team-building mechanic, high skill ceiling, and gorgeous visual style of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 have given it a lasting presence in the fighting game community, even as two more MvC games have come and gone. Last year, it received its first official re-release since the Playstation 3 era, quickly rising back to the top of the fighting game genre.

The Wolverine and Silver Samurai two pack goes on sale on fan channels including Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth as well as Amazon on Thursday June 5. Psylocke and Thanos goes on sale June 6 via Target. Captain America vs. Venom goes up for sale on Hasbro Pulse on June 12. Gargantos goes on sale via Amazon and fan channels on June 18. Juggernaut goes on sale on Amazon and fan channels in late June. Finally, War Machine vs. Omega Red is available for preorder via Walmart some time in July.

