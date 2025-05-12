The New Avengers are here in new Thunderbolts poster, which mimics an iconic piece Avengers: Endgame art

The New Avengers are here and proud in a new Thunderbolts* art, which is a direct call back to a highly memorable Avengers: Endgame poster.

The new poster, created by artist Eileen Steinbach of SG Posters, shows silhouettes of the Thunderbolts standing in a line. However, below, their shadows resemble The Avengers. Hawkeye’s shadow stands underneath Ghost, Hulk below Red Guardian, Black Widow below Yelena, Iron Man below Bucky, Captain America below John, and Thor below Bob.

This is reminiscent of the Endgame poster, also designed by Steinbach, which shows silhouettes of The Avengers, with their shadows in the shape of their counterparts. Steinbach shared a side-by-side of the posters on Twitter with the caption, "You have no idea how excited I am to share this official Thunderbolts, I mean, The New Avengers, poster… what a great opportunity to create this companion to my Avengers: Endgame piece from a couple of years ago." Check out the post below.

You have no idea how excited I am to share this official #Thunderbolts…I mean, #TheNewAvengers poster I’ve done with @marvelstudios and @PosterPosse. What a movie and what a great opportunity to create this companion to my #AvengersEndgame piece from a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/uHCGdiCiW8May 9, 2025

It hasn’t taken long for Marvel fans to catch wind of the very similar posters, as the artwork is already being discussed on Reddit. "I love that Bob has Thor’s shadow," said one user, and another added, "I like that Bucky's shadow is Iron Man, considering they both had a past."

However, other fans are looking at it on a deeper level and think that the shadows could be a hint at what lies ahead for The New Avengers. "In the Endgame poster, Thor has Loki's Shadow… Is this new poster foreshadowing?" said one Reddit user.

Could this mean that The New Avengers (Thunderbolts*) and the original Avengers might butt heads in Avengers: Doomsday? We already know that the Thunderbolts are going to show up in Avengers 5, and, judging by that lengthy Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, it looks like the team will play a significant role, alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

Directed by Jake Schreier, stars Florence Pugh (Yelena), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), and Lewis Pullman (Bob).

Thunderbolts* is out now. For more, check out our Thunderbolts* review, or see our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.