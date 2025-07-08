7 years after its release, Marvel fans are discussing how they feel about Ant-Man and the Wasp after Thunderbolts* reimagined Ghost for the better

Though they weren't as excited by its 2023 sequel, Marvel fans still love 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp – and they especially have a lot of love for Ava Starr aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

In a thread on r/MarvelStudios, fans are discussing Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man (which seems all but forgotten at this point), which saw Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man with none other than Michelle Pfeiffer starring as The Wasp. Many seem to consider this the best of three standalone Ant-Man films, with Quantumania having hit theaters in 2023 (and debuting to the lowest score of the trio on Rotten Tomatoes). Ghost's appearance in Thunderbolts* seems to have reignited interest in the second film, with many praising her as one of their favorite villains.

"I personally love it for its brisk pace and light tone, as well as introducing Ava Starr/Ghost who I find to be one of the more fascinating characters of the MCU," the OP wrote.

"How do I say 'I always thought this was the best Ant-Man movie' without sounding like a tool? Because I did," one fan wrote. "Ghost is a great villain, Walton Goggins is always a treasure, it has some great gags, Jimmy Woo is hilarious, and the action scenes are great."

"Ghost is cool and I’m happy they brought her back from this finally," someone said, referring to her appearance in Thunderbolts aka the New Avengers. She's set to return alongside her fellow New Avengers, which includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

"Glad she's back but I'm kinda surprised she's still a mercenary for hire after being 'cured,'" one fan said about Ghost. "Seemed like she never wanted that life."

"Everything that OP said. It was essentially a chase film, with twists. Ghost instantly became a fave, and her parlay to an anti-hero with her power set makes her incredibly interesting. Very fun movie," another wrote.

"Before I went on the internet to discuss Marvel movies, I thought everybody loved this one and Ant-Man 1," someone else said. "I think it’s amazing. It was very weird to go online and see people put it down when listing bad Phase 1-3 movies."

Some fans didn't think it was as good as the original Ant-Man, with one writing that the sequel, "didn't quite measure up to the original imo but it was still a solid B+. Didn't feel quite as tight as the first one, and while I appreciate that the villains weren't out of scale escalation like sequel films have a tendency to do, I kind of had a hard time taking them seriously for large parts, but they also kind of fit the scale of the plot well. Ghost was very interesting and it was nice to see a "villain" with legitimate grievances actually find a resolution with the heros instead of dying of spite."

