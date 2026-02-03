Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani rates Wonder Man 4.5 stars, with the disclaimer that "no Kevins and/or Feiges are currently present"

Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani might just be the MCU's biggest fan, and she really wants you to check out Wonder Man.

The new show follows aspiring actor Simon Williams, who aims to score a role in the remake of superhero movie Wonder Man in a Hollywood that has banned superpowered actors. The only catch is, Simon himself has powers…

"Watch Wonder Man," Vellani wrote on her Letterboxd account, complete with clapping emojis between each word. "And if that was not convincing enough, allow me to briefly tickle ur inner skeptic with a list!"

Vellani's reasons for watching are pretty convincing, and, by the sounds of things, she views Wonder Man as a return to the MCU's solid basics:

"- If you like movies, watch Wonder Man.

- If you like movies about movies, watch Wonder Man.

- If you’re a Midnight Cowboy fan, watch Wonder Man.

- If you've seen every Marvel ever – or no Marvels at all – watch Wonder Man.

- If you prefer your superheroes human first and super second, watch Wonder Man.

- If you're a lil sucker for a mentorship buddy-comedy, watch Wonder Man.

- If you forgot what sincerity looks like, watch Wonder Man.

- If you miss Ben Kingsley's "Uh-merica" delivery, watch Wonder Man.

- If you're craving something breathable and refreshingly uninterested in assaulting you with lore, watch Wonder Man.

- If you appreciate some baller needle drops, watch Wonder Man.

- If you miss when the MCU was grounded and kinda weird and small and a little sad, or perhaps you've felt like something's been missing lately and you can't quiteee put your finger on what – congrats. You've found it. Watch Wonder Man.

- If you like when people who CLEARLY care make projects for people who REALLY care – watch Wonder Man.

Okay, that's all I’ve got. To summarize…WWM!"

But, Vellani also wants to make sure you don't think she's writing this purely because she's in the MCU herself, finishing the review with: "(Note: This message was written under the pure influence of joy. No Kevins and/or Feiges are currently present.)"

We most recently saw Vellani in The Marvels, but, at the moment, it's unclear when we'll next see her again, since she's absent from Avengers: Doomsday's mammoth casting line-up.

Our own 4.5-star Wonder Man review verdict reads: "Wonder Man stands apart from the rest of the MCU as a warm and witty buddy comedy set against the backdrop of Hollywood. Low on superpowers, but full of charm, it uses the backdrop of this universe to tell an affecting tale of two outsiders trying to find a way to pursue their dreams against all the odds."

Wonder Man is streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our Wonder Man ending explained for our deep dive into everything that happened in the finale.