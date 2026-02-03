Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani rates Wonder Man 4.5 stars, with the disclaimer that "no Kevins and/or Feiges are currently present"

News
By published

Iman Vellani really wants you to watch Wonder Man

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in The Marvels
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani might just be the MCU's biggest fan, and she really wants you to check out Wonder Man.

The new show follows aspiring actor Simon Williams, who aims to score a role in the remake of superhero movie Wonder Man in a Hollywood that has banned superpowered actors. The only catch is, Simon himself has powers…

- If you’re a Midnight Cowboy fan, watch Wonder Man.

- If you've seen every Marvel ever – or no Marvels at all – watch Wonder Man.

- If you miss when the MCU was grounded and kinda weird and small and a little sad, or perhaps you've felt like something's been missing lately and you can't quiteee put your finger on what – congrats. You've found it. Watch Wonder Man.

- If you like when people who CLEARLY care make projects for people who REALLY care – watch Wonder Man.

Okay, that's all I’ve got. To summarize…WWM!"

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.