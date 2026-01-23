Don't skip Wonder Man, as overwhelmingly positive first reactions say it's one of the best MCU shows and "exactly what we need right now"

It's up there with Loki and WandaVision

The first Wonder Man first reactions are in – and they offer an overwhelmingly positive glimpse at one of MCU's more experimental projects.

Wonder Man, which sees superpowered Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) chase acting fame and glory, flanked by the one-time 'Toast of Croydon' Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), is being lauded as one of Marvel's best series, alongside Loki and WandaVision.

The Movie Podcast's Shahbaz Siddiqui said on Twitter, Wonder Man "caught me off guard in the best way. Hilarious, self-aware, and a genuine love letter to Hollywood…This feels wildly different for Marvel."

As if critics needed to roll out the red carpet any more for the Hollywood-centric Wonder Man, Geek Central's Justin Lawrence calls it "one of Marvel Television’s most confident series."

