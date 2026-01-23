Don't skip Wonder Man, as overwhelmingly positive first reactions say it's one of the best MCU shows and "exactly what we need right now"

The first Wonder Man first reactions are in – and they offer an overwhelmingly positive glimpse at one of MCU's more experimental projects.

Wonder Man, which sees superpowered Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) chase acting fame and glory, flanked by the one-time 'Toast of Croydon' Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), is being lauded as one of Marvel's best series, alongside Loki and WandaVision.

Our own Wonder Man review says it's a "low-key gem up there with the MCU's best." Other critics don't disagree.

The Movie Podcast's Shahbaz Siddiqui said on Twitter, Wonder Man "caught me off guard in the best way. Hilarious, self-aware, and a genuine love letter to Hollywood…This feels wildly different for Marvel."

The Hashtag Show's Junior Felix was similarly effusive in his praise, writing, Wonder Man is "hands down my favorite MCU series to date."

He continued, "It's grounded, well paced and headlined by an incredible cast. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a breath of fresh air and Sir Ben Kingsley is FANTASTIC. Episodes 4 and 7 are first-class. This is exactly what we need right now."

Critic Amon Warmann puts Wonder Man up against some of Marvel Television's recent high points, commenting, "Next to Loki and WandaVision, this is one of the best live action MCU shows"

Elsewhere, the positive feelings continue to roll in. Davide Tonti described Wonder Man as "one of the best MCU shows and definitely the best one under the Marvel Television banner."

Erik Swann's reaction will also be music to the ears of those echoing a common MCU complaint on Disney Plus. He wrote, "This actually feels like a TV show as opposed to a movie cut up into parts"

As if critics needed to roll out the red carpet any more for the Hollywood-centric Wonder Man, Geek Central's Justin Lawrence calls it "one of Marvel Television’s most confident series."

Wonder Man premieres on Disney Plus on January 27. For more, check out the Wonder Man release schedule and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way very soon.