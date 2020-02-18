The best Disney Plus bundles: Hulu, ESPN+ and Verizon offers compared

Picking up a Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic way to get additional items or services at a lower price and we're here to show you all the best options. As things stand today, the US is the only place getting bundle options, although Disney Plus prices on their own aren't exactly expensive.

With the Disney Plus UK release date coming up soon though, we've got our fingers crossed there will be some bundle options to enjoy - hopefully Hulu will finally come to the UK.

But back to the US. Our favorite Disney Plus bundle by a considerable distance is the excellent Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle at just $12.99 a month. Disney Plus on its own is just $6.99 a month, Hulu would be $5.99 and ESPN+ is $4.99 - so if you bought all three separately it would come to $17.97 a month, so you're making a nice $4.98 saving each month here.

And with a 4K Netflix account costing $15.99 a month, we think this is an absolute steal, especially as there's lots of 4K Disney Plus content at no extra charge. Heck, pair this with a Netflix account if you want and you could really consider joining the cord-cutter community and ditching your regular cable TV package. And don't forget, you can cancel any of these streaming services at any time - you're not tied into any long term commitments. If you already have Hulu and/or ESPN+ you don't have to miss out as Disney will help reduce your bill.

We've been logging the best Disney Plus sign-up offers since launch, and nothing's bested this offer so far and at this time of year, we don't expect anything to do so for a while. We have included some Verizon Disney Plus bundles you might find useful further down the page too.

This is a great time to join too as the first season of the super-popular Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian , has wrapped up, so you can binge through the entire thing right now instead of having to wait a week between episodes like anyone that signed up at the beginning.

If you want to learn more about the new streaming service from the House of Mouse, we've rounded up the details along with what movies and TV shows you can watch over on our Disney Plus page.

Looking to give someone a year of Disney Plus as a gift instead? Then you can do exactly that with a Disney Plus gift card. You can arrange for the membership code to be emailed to the giftee on a specific day, or of course, you could print/write it down yourself to put it in a card as a physical gift. Sadly, Disney isn't yet offering the Hulu/ESPN bundle on a gift card at this time.

Today's best cheap Disney Plus bundles

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ | $12.99 per month

The clear winner of the Disney Plus bundle options. This option gives you access to plenty of content for the grown-ups in the home thanks to Hulu and it's very cheap for a bit of ESPN action on the side too.

Get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon

If you're looking to upgrade your mobile data plan soon, then this might be an even better option for you. Verizon will give you a year of Disney Plus (not including Hulu and ESPN+ though) when you sign up.

Fios by Verizon Home Internet | $50 Visa prepaid card | FREE Disney Plus for a year

Looking to upgrade your home internet with a faster connection? Fios by Verizon has some seriously rapid speeds on offer with prices starting at $39.99 a month. More to the point, it's currently offering a bundle with a year of Disney Plus added for free (then the regular $6.99 a month afterwards) when you sign up. Plus you can get a free $50 Visa prepaid card on select orders.

Just want Disney Plus on it's own and not bundled with any extras? These are the options currently available:

Want to watch Disney Plus outside of the US?