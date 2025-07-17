6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (July 18 - 20)

Are you looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend? We've got you covered. While Superman smashes the box office, the streaming landscape is offering some top-notch entertainment too, from Netflix's latest addictive crime series to the return of one of the best and most underrated sci-fi shows of our time.

In the list below, we've chosen 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu. Because we know it can be overwhelming to dive into the vast libraries of the best streaming services out there, we've done the work for you, highlighting some excellent options to add to your watchlist. There is something for everyone, from Ayo Edebiri's psychological thriller Opus, to a documentary celebrating Steven Spielberg's Jaws in its 50th anniversary.

As new upcoming movies land in cinemas and more new TV shows arrive on the small screen, we are on top of everything to make your life a little bit easier. Keep reading for the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend on streaming, and make sure you include them in your summer plans. Let's hope we can add some of these to the best shows of 2025, which so far includes the likes of Andor season 2 and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2.

New TV shows

Untamed (Netflix)

UNTAMED | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Would you like to visit Yosemite from your living room? Netflix's new crime series Untamed offers not only a front-row seat to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of the famous National Park, but also a story with plenty of mystery and plot twists to enjoy. Eric Bana leads the cast along with Jurassic Park icon Sam Neill and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Untamed follows Kyle Turner, a special agent for the Yosemite National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch (ISB), who investigates human crimes committed in the wilderness. When a woman's body is found at the bottom of a steep drop, Turner is convinced that it's a murder, despite many of his colleagues ruling it out as an accident.

Untamed is available to stream on Netflix from July 17. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Prime Video

The anticipated conclusion of The Summer I Turned Pretty starts this week, and we can't wait to see which brother Belly (Lola Tung) ends up with. Things are looking good for Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who Belly chose at the end of season 2, leaving a brokenhearted Conrad (Christopher Briney) with plenty of regrets. However, we know Conrad is her first love, so anything could happen in the new episodes.

The synopsis of season 3 reads: "It's the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set until some core-shaking events bring her first love, Conrad, back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime from July 16. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Foundation season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

One of the best and most underrated sci-fi shows of our time, Foundation is back with a new season that continues to adapt Isaac Asimov's beloved novel series. With two episodes now available to watch, the show is raising the stakes as the story follows a band of exiles trying to save humanity and rebuild civilization. Easier said than done.

Per the official synopsis, Foundation season 3 is "set 152 years after the events of season 2" and shows how "The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled." The new episodes will see both galactic powers forging an alliance while "a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control."

Foundation season 3 episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV Plus on July 11. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Opus (Max)

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Ayo Edebiri's psychological thriller Opus is now available to stream, and it's the perfect watch if you're looking for something mysterious and challenging. Also, you can't miss John Malkovich's unhinged performance as a reclusive pop legend turned cult leader. The legendary actor has the time of his life with this role.

The directorial debut from former GQ editor Mark Anthony Green, Opus follows a junior journalist who is inexplicably invited to join a select group of legacy media personalities on a weekend retreat to get a juicy exclusive. The group will have first access to the comeback album of a music legend, who has been hiding from the world for two decades and has become a total mystery for his fans. However, things don't go as planned, as the singer is surrounded by a group of weird cult followers with their own agenda.

Opus is available to stream on Max from July 11. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Assessment (Hulu)

The Assessment - Official Trailer - Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

In case you missed it in cinemas earlier this year, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen's new movie The Assessment is available to stream on Hulu from this weekend, and it's a must-see of 2025. With an impressive 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this independent sci-fi film quickly turns into a psychological nightmare that examines what it means to be human.

Set in a near-future society, the film follows Mia (Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel), a successful couple who want to become parents, but resources are becoming very limited, and the government controls reproduction. They are assigned an assessor, Virginia (Alicia Vikander), who moves into their home for seven days to evaluate whether they deserve to move forward in their parenting journey. But her methods are unconventional, to say the least. Mia and Aaryan were hoping to show their way of living, but they end up having to react to Virginia's constant challenges.

The Assessment is available to stream on Hulu from July 19. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (Disney Plus)

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

There are movies that changed Hollywood forever, and Jaws is definitely one of them. Steven Spielberg's classic is turning 50 this year, and we've found the perfect way to celebrate it – Hulu and Disney Plus have added the National Geographic documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story to their libraries this month. Did you ever wonder how they made the shark look so terrifyingly real? Did you know that the production faced so many problems that they almost sank the movie?

Alongside the memories of Steven Spielberg, the documentary follows this extraordinary journey from adapting Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to becoming one of the most iconic films ever made. According to the official synopsis, the film features rare archival footage and interviews with other Hollywood directors, top shark scientists and conservationists, as it "uncovers the behind-the-scenes chaos and how the film launched the summer blockbuster, inspired a new wave of filmmakers, and paved the way for shark conservation that continues today."

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is available to stream on Disney Plus from July 11. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

