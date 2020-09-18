The best Hulu prices and bundle deals compared

It can be overwhelming to consider every possible option at Hulu, which is why we’ve taken the liberty of comparing the best Hulu prices and bundle deals out there now.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for on-demand TV. While its library of shows and movies may pale in comparison to Netflix’s, Hulu’s library is nothing to scoff at. In addition to current hit shows and blockbuster films, Hulu’s library also has a rich variety of exclusive original content that’s worth checking out.

Hulu is also varied in the plans and add-ons it offers but we'll help you find the one that works best for you. Best of all, most of them are only monthly-contracts, so you can leave whenever you like if you run out of things to watch (which we doubt you will).

Hulu prices and plans

Every Hulu plan includes access to over 80,000 TV episodes and movies — including next-day streaming of most current-season shows and Hulu Originals — plus concurrent streaming on two devices across TVs, laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

A basic Hulu plan costs $5.99/month. This relatively low cost is offset by commercial breaks. Despite the ads, Hulu touts this plan as its most popular.

Hulu (No Ads) is $11.99/month. As the name suggests, it offers commercial-free content, barring a few exceptions (Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, or Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The additional $6 even allows you to download and watch content offline, a recently-added feature we desperately longed for.

The Hulu + Live TV plan costs $54.99/month. True to the live TV experience, it includes ads. The premium perks you’re paying for here are access to over 65 channels and the ability to record and save up to 50 hours of live TV.

For a live TV experience without ads, opt for Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV at $60.99/month.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu add-ons

Hulu’s a’la carte model makes it easy to build a plan that suits your budget and tastes. Regardless of which Hulu plan you choose, you can expand your library of shows and movies with network add-ons. These include Starz ($8.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), and HBO Max ($14.99/month).

Meanwhile, Hulu’s Live TV plans offer a number of premium add-ons that increase DVR cloud storage, available channels, and viewable screens. The Espanol add-on costs $4.99/month and includes Spanish-language live streams and on-demand content from Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, and more. For an extra $7.99/month, the Entertainment add-on features tacks on more than 10 channels including Discovery Life, DIY, and CNBC World.

The Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on upgrades your storage space to 200 hours. The Unlimited Screens add-on enables you to stream on as many devices as you want at home. These add-ons each cost $9.99/month and you can browse them all during the sign-up process or add them to your package at a later date if you like.

Hulu bundles

Hulu bundles grant you access to more content at a discount. They’re also a means for Hulu to flex its ties with its parent company, Disney. If you're after some content for the grown-ups and kids alike, then you should get Hulu in one of the Disney Plus bundles.

A basic Hulu plan bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus is $12.99/month. On their own, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are $6.99/month and $5.99/month, respectively. That’s a $72 yearly saving by opting for this bespoke bundle. Bundle a Hulu (No Ads) subscription with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $18.99/month, which yields the same 25% discount as above. These are both incredible value and available today over at the Hulu website.

Students with a .edu email address can get three months of Hulu (with ads) bundled with Spotify Premium and SHOWTIME for free. After that, it costs $4.99/month — a yearly savings of over $250.

Hulu deals and Hulu Free trials

Hulu deals are quite common. The streaming service has a number of specials going at any given time, whether solo or alongside another provider. A running promotion for new customers is a 30-day trial. This Hulu free trial is available for every Hulu plan except the Disney/ESPN bundle.

Sprint Unlimited customers can get a free basic Hulu subscription. Recently, Verizon unveiled a series of new plans that include Hulu bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

During Black Friday 2019, Hulu’s price for its plan with ads plummeted to $1.99/month for 12 months, a $50 saving. Given the buzz that the deal generated last year, it’s possible Hulu may have a similar promotion in store for the upcoming Black Friday deals.

What are the best Hulu prices and bundles for you?

The answer to that question depends on your preferences and budget. If you’re keen to save as much money as possible and can overlook commercial interruptions, a basic Hulu plan is the way to go. We'd start with this one and upgrade at a later date if you like, you can always downgrade again after that if you like too.

You can fork over an additional $6 per month for an ad-free experience upgrade. However, the caveat is that select shows aren’t exempt from brief commercials, but it's a minuscule number in all honesty.

Add-ons allow for plenty of flexibility and customization. However, add enough extras and the difference in price versus cable may become negligible, namely for the Live TV plans.

If you’re a fan of both Disney properties and professional sports, the Hulu bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus will satisfy those requirements and keep a few extra dollars in your wallet.

It remains to be seen if Hulu will have another blockbuster deal for Black Friday 2020. If so, we recommend you hop on it as soon as possible. After all, who can argue with paying $6 a month for access to over 80,000 shows and movies, even if it does include ads?