The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

Sinners

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

One of the best films of the year is now available to stream on HBO Max! Ryan Coogler's fantastic horror thriller is set in 1930s Mississippi and follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), a pair of former soldiers who set up a juke joint with young blues singer 'Preacher Boy' Sammie (Miles Caton). When the sinister Remmick (Jack O’Connell) shows up, however, things quickly go to hell...

To say much more would spoil the fun for the few of you who still don't already know what horror sub-genre the film is playing in. Suffice to say, Sinners luxuriates in its gorgeously atmospheric first hour before it takes a shift into brutal and bloody horror action. As it lands on HBO Max, the film is also making history by including an option to view it with a Black American Sign Language (BASL) interpretation by Nakia Smith.

Jaws @ 50

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The world's first – and arguably still greatest – blockbuster turned 50 this year. In celebration, this feature-length National Geographic documentary goes behind the scenes on Steven Spielberg's big shark movie. Jaws had a difficult birth, one that left its director close to breaking point, but its enormous success changed the face of cinema forever. Notable luminaries such as James Cameron, George Lucas, Jordan Peele, and Quentin Tarantino show up to sing the movie's praises – the latter calling it "the perfect movie."

The new documentary is commendably comprehensive on everything from Peter Benchley's novel, which inspired the film, to the waves of imitators released in its wake, and the impact the film made on the public perception of sharks. Essential viewing for fans of "Bruce" and newbies alike.

Foundation season 3

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

There's epic and then there's Foundation... Apple TV Plus's headiest science fiction drama returns for its long-awaited third season. Time has passed on screen as well as in the real world, with the new run taking place some 150-odd years after the previous season. Jared Harris' Hari Seldon and Lee Pace's arrogant Brother Day both return, but the big problem this time is the Mule (Pilou Asbæk – replacing Mikael Persbrandt), an outright despot who makes a devastating entrance in the first episode.

The Mule is a less subtle and more obviously evil threat for a show that has always been more cerebral than its competitors, but that's no bad thing. Foundation remains one of the most unique and ambitious shows on television and it's great to have it back after a prolonged absence.

Ballard

Available: US

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Another week, another new show about a cold case crime unit... This time around we're in Los Angeles, where Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) is tasked with heading up an under-staffed unit dedicated to solving decades-old murders. But as Ballard and her team dig deeper into the mysteries, they discover corruption and conspiracy that could implicate members of the LAPD.

This new 10 episode series, from creators Michael Connelly and Michael Alaimo, is set in the same world as Bosch and its sequel Bosch: Legacy, with Titus Welliver reprising his role of detective Harry Bosch once more, with further support coming from reliable TV "that guy!" John Carroll Lynch as Thomas Laffont, another old cop called out of retirement to help Ballard.

Heads of State

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

John Cena is the President of the United States of America and Idris Elba is the British Prime Minister. Yes, that really is the premise for this daft, but enjoyably explosive new action comedy. PM Sam Clarke (Elba) welcomes the newly elected Pres Will Derringer (Cena) for a state visit that takes a turn for the sour when the two clash. That's the least of their problems, however, when terrorists shoot down Air Force One. The two politicians escape using parachutes (luckily Clarke is a military veteran, it turns out) but wind up stranded in Belarus where they must fight for survival.

Yes, Heads of State really is as daft as it sounds, but Cena and Elba – in a The Suicide Squad reunion – are both reliably charming screen presences and their good-natured bickering enlivens a film that seems destined for Friday night beer and snack-fuelled viewing.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

Not a new movie, but definitely a great one, and one that's back on Netflix in the US from July 9. George Miller's post-apocalyptic masterpiece turns 10 this year and has lost none of its wild energy. Tom Hardy steps into the role of "Mad" Max Rockatansky, here captured by the evil cult leader Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and his War Boys. Fighting to survive, Max soon joins forces with Charlize Theron's tough Imperator Furiosa – quickly revealed to be the real main character in the movie.

Fury Road is a fast-paced race across sun-bleached landscapes that trades plot intricacy in for muscular filmmaking full of astonishing stunts and practical effects. It's a film so visceral, you can practically smell the blood, sweat, and engine oil.

