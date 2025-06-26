6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (June 27 - 29)

This week's list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch is packed with highly anticipated returns, from Squid Game to The Bear. Now that we are officially enjoying the summer season, the best streaming services are delivering unmissable series to binge-watch and movie gems to (re)discover, so get your popcorn and cold drinks ready because there is a lot to unpack here.

Below, we've selected 6 great movies and TV shows recently released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, so you can easily choose your next watch for the next few days. As cinemas get ready for the summer blockbuster season with new upcoming movies, and more new TV shows get lined up for the months to come, the streaming landscape is truly blossoming in this last week of June. As you'll see in this list, we're reuniting with one of the biggest shows of all time, Squid Game, and the Emmy-winning show The Bear, while Prime Video just made available one of the best horror movies we've seen in a long time.

Are you ready to know what else is there to find among the latest streaming releases? Keep reading for our highlighted movies and shows of the week, which follow a list of recent excellent releases like Andor season 2 and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2. We are sure that some of the titles below will become some of the best shows of 2025, so make sure to give them a watch.

New TV shows

Ironheart episodes 1 - 3 (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is back with her own solo adventure in Ironheart, which follows her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, the MIT student returns home to Chicago, where she meets the enigmatic superpowered crime boss Parker Robbins a.k.a. The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos) and joins his gang of criminals.

Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Alden Ehrenreich complete the main cast, with Sacha Baron Cohen cast in an undisclosed role and Community star Jim Rash reprising his role as MIT Dean from Captain America: Civil War. This is the last title in Marvel Phase 5, before the upcoming Fantastic Four kicks off Marvel Phase 6, so it make sure you give it a watch.

Ironheart episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Disney Plus from June 24. For more, check out our Ironheart release schedule, and our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Squid Game season 3 (Netflix)

Squid Game: Season 3 | Final Games Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's biggest show ever is coming to an end, and we can't wait to see what's in store for the remaining players of the game. Squid Game season 3 marks the end of the South Korean series, which quickly became a global phenomenon after season 1. Now, we finally get to know all the mysteries that the show was hiding. Or at least that's what we hope.

Picking up the story right after the Squid Game season 2 ending (and that shocking cliffhanger that left our jaws on the floor), season 3 will see Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) at his lowest point after a huge defeat, but he will have to continue surviving in the games with the help of his new allies. Will Gi-hun be able to prove that there is still hope for humanity, or will he be swallowed up by the games this second time around?

Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from June 27. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Bear season 4 (Hulu)

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Yes, chef! The Bear is finally back, and you can binge-watch all episodes of season 4 right now. The entire season has dropped on streaming this week, and we are ready to sink our teeth into it as soon as possible. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Fantastic Four star Ebon Moss-Bachrach are leading the cast once again, and we expect to see many unexpected cameos in the kitchen following the example of previous seasons.

In case you need a brief reminder, season 3 ended on a cliffhanger as Carmy (Allen White) seems to get upset about a review of his new restaurant in the newspaper. One bad review can ruin all of their plans, as the funding provided by Uncle Jimmy could be removed at any time. At the same time, we are yet to see if Sydney (Edebiri) stays or seeks new professional challenges away from Carmy and his chaotic kitchen.

The Bear season 4 is available to stream on Hulu on June 25. For more, check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Smoke (Apple TV Plus)

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you're craving some suspense and mystery this weekend, Apple TV Plus' new show Smoke might be just what you need. Inspired by a true story narrated in the podcast Firebug, the series follows an arson specialist, Dave Gudsen (played by Taron Egerton), as he reluctantly joins forces with troubled detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) to attempt to stop two serial arsonists that are terrorizing the Pacific Northwest.

The series creator Dennis Lehane and Egerton worked together recently in Apple's excellent prison drama Black Bird, so there is a great precedent to trust they have worked their magic again for this show. With secrets coming to light and plot twists in every corner, Smoke will keep you wondering who you can really trust.

Smoke premieres on Apple TV Plus on June 27. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Lazarus season finale (Max)

Lazarus | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Lazarus is coming to an end this weekend with episode 13, so you better catch up with the show if you need to before that. The new anime series created by the legendary Shinichirō Watanabe, best known for directing Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, has offered us weekly sci-fi action and an exciting first season which may or may not be the last one (the show hasn't been renewed for season 2 yet).

The story follows a special task force tasked with finding a vaccine to save humanity after a miracle drug turns into a nightmare. Now, they only have 30 days to capture the scientist who created it and find a cure before the world faces mass extinction. Although far from his most popular creations, Watanabe delivered an ambitious mix of action, intrigue, comedy, and some incredible music.

Lazarus episode 13 is available to stream on Max from June 29. For more, check out our Lazarus review and Lazarus release schedule, and see our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

New movies

Nosferatu (Prime Video)

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

The best horror movie of 2024 is now available to stream, so you should run to Prime Video this weekend to watch it. Of course, we're talking about Nosferatu, a visually stunning and darkly erotic adaptation of the classic film by F.W. Murnau that confirms (yet again) that Robert Eggers can do no wrong. The director of modern horror gems like The Witch did it again with this breathtaking film, which features an unbelievable performance by Lily-Rose Depp and an unrecognizable Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok.

Set in the early 1800s, the plot follows a young girl who pleads for a supernatural being to ease her loneliness, which is killing her. She awakens a mysterious creature who seduces her and makes her pledge herself to him for eternity. Years later, the creature comes back to see her promise fulfilled, even if she is now married. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson.

Nosferatu is available to stream on Amazon Prime from June 27. For more, check out our Nosferatu review, and see all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

