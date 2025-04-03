Lazarus release schedule – when is episode 1 on Adult Swim?
A look ahead to the confirmed release plans for the Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe's new sci-fi anime Lazarus
Lazarus is one of the most intriguing new anime offerings in the spring season but, given that it's not on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Prime Video, there's a chance it could fly under the radar.
The sci-fi series, led by Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe with input from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, is coming to our screens very soon? But where? And when? All good questions that we're here to answer.
Below, you'll find the confirmed Lazarus episode 1 release date, plus speculation on where it could land for UK viewers. Then there's a look ahead to its potential release schedule, episode count, and more.
Lazarus episode 1 release date: what time is it on Adult Swim?
Lazarus will premiere on Adult Swim at midnight Eastern on April 6, with new episodes set to air weekly.
Its UK destination hasn't been announced yet, though there's a chance it could once again be part of Channel 4's on-demand service and on E4, much like Rick and Morty and Uzumaki have done in recent years after also appearing on Adult Swim.
It also forms part of a packed new anime season, with the likes of Fire Force season 3 and One Piece's return taking place in that same seven-day window.
Lazarus release schedule: when are new episodes out?
New episodes of Lazarus are expected to be released every week on Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturdays. It should then be available as a re-run throughout the following week, as well as from Sundays onwards on streaming service Max.
Right now, we only have the premiere on the Lazarus release schedule, but expect more to follow post-episode one.
- Lazarus episode 1: April 5, 2025.
Where can I watch Lazarus?
Lazarus will be airing on Adult Swim. It should then be available as a re-run throughout the following week on the channel, as well as from Sundays onwards on streaming service Max.
In the UK, Channel 4 (and its stable of channels and services, including E4) seem the most likely port of call, but that hasn't been confirmed as of writing.
How many episodes of Lazarus are there?
There will be 13 episodes of Lazarus, which should take the series up to the very end of anime's traditional spring season in June.
