20 years after Fullmetal Alchemist, still one of the highest-rated anime of all time, creator Hiromu Arakawa has a new anime in the works at the same studio

A brand new dark fantasy anime is coming soon from Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa – and we couldn't be more stoked.

It was revealed during the Crunchyroll panel at AnimeEXPO 2025 that Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Arakawa's ongoing manga series, is set to get its own anime adaptation from none other than Bones – the same studio that put out both 2003's Fullmetal Alchemist and 2009's Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm follows twins Yuru and Asa, who were separated at a young age and must find their way back to each other in a world where special humans can control a duo of supernatural creatures called Daemons. The manga was first released in 2021, with Volume 10 set to hit shelves on July 11. Per the official synopsis from Crunchyroll, where the anime will stream, Yuru and Asa must "find each other, claim their birthright, and save the world." You can watch the teaser trailer below.

【特報】原作：荒川弘「黄泉のツガイ」TVアニメ化決定！| スクウェア・エニックス×アニプレックス×ボンズ再び！ - YouTube Watch On

Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist debuted in 2001, and has become one of the best-selling manga series of all time with over 80 million copies sold. The first anime hit Japan in 2003, with the second hitting both Japan and North America thanks to Funimation in 2009 (and I distinctly remember watching the latter on Adult Swim late at night). Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, a more faithful adaptation of the manga, is widely regarded as one of the best anime shows of all time.

Fullmetal Alchemist is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Daemons of the Shadow Realm does not yet have a release date.