Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 confirmed to skip 2026, to the surprise of no one
Ufotable released their 'future projects' in recent video
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Bad news, Demon Slayer fans: it appears the Infinity Castle sequel won't be out this year.
A recent Ufotable announcement video unveiled the animation studio's forthcoming projects.
Under the 2026 banner, Witch on the Holy Night, and a 30th Anniversary work for the Tales of series.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 landed under the 'future projects' umbrella alongside the upcoming Genshin Impact anime, lining up with previous rumors that the anime sequel would be targeting a 2027 release.
To compound the frustrating feeling for Demon Slayer fans, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is returning to cinemas for a limited run in March.
On paper, that's good news for those who want to see Tanjiro's sprawling fight through the titular Infinity Castle on the big screen, but also suggests that a streaming debut on Crunchyroll is even further off than many anticipated.
"We've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini told The Hollywood Reporter last year, adding that there is "definitely urgency" to bring the saga-ending sequel to cinema screens sooner than later.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Even if there's a Hashira-shaped hole in the calendar, 2026 is still packed with new anime. One Piece returns in April, while a new Dragon Ball series is premiering in the fall. That's without mentioning the first part of The Apothecary Diaries season 3 dropping this October alongside an original movie in December.
For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.