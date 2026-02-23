Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 confirmed to skip 2026, to the surprise of no one

Bad news, Demon Slayer fans: it appears the Infinity Castle sequel won't be out this year.

A recent Ufotable announcement video unveiled the animation studio's forthcoming projects.

Under the 2026 banner, Witch on the Holy Night, and a 30th Anniversary work for the Tales of series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 landed under the 'future projects' umbrella alongside the upcoming Genshin Impact anime, lining up with previous rumors that the anime sequel would be targeting a 2027 release.

To compound the frustrating feeling for Demon Slayer fans, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is returning to cinemas for a limited run in March.

On paper, that's good news for those who want to see Tanjiro's sprawling fight through the titular Infinity Castle on the big screen, but also suggests that a streaming debut on Crunchyroll is even further off than many anticipated.

"We've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini told The Hollywood Reporter last year, adding that there is "definitely urgency" to bring the saga-ending sequel to cinema screens sooner than later.

Even if there's a Hashira-shaped hole in the calendar, 2026 is still packed with new anime. One Piece returns in April, while a new Dragon Ball series is premiering in the fall. That's without mentioning the first part of The Apothecary Diaries season 3 dropping this October alongside an original movie in December.

