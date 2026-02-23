Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 confirmed to skip 2026, to the surprise of no one

Ufotable released their 'future projects' in recent video

Bad news, Demon Slayer fans: it appears the Infinity Castle sequel won't be out this year.

A recent Ufotable announcement video unveiled the animation studio's forthcoming projects.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

