Stellar Blade and Call of Duty Mobile weren't enough: Nier Automata is adding yet another crossover to its collection as Square Enix finally collabs with Astro Bot

One of the most prolific crossover characters ever has another feather in their cap as Square Enix has finally relented and let its characters appear in Astro Bot.

Spoilers for the cameo bots in the new Astro Bot levels to follow.

Astro Bot was packed to the gills with cameos from Sony's history from the early years of the PS1 to PS5 hits. But in the list of almost 200 cameo appearances, one company was notably absent from proceedings, with Square Enix characters like Sora, any of the Dragon Quest characters or Final Fantasy's Clive and Noctis nowhere to be seen. Well, with the latest batch of Astro Bot levels added in July 2025, five more cameo bots have arrived and Square Enix has finally relented.

Notably, one of these bots is none other than 2B from Nier: Automata, who has recently started becoming a contender for Ryu from Street Fighter's throne as the most prolific crossover character (I mean nobody is reaching Ryu, and he was already in Astro Bot).

The Nier: Automata devs have said they " will gladly say yes to anything for money ," and lo and behold, Nier collabs have shown up in the likes of Goddess of Victory: Nikke , Stellar Blade, Soul Calibur 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fall Guys. More recently, a collab with Call of Duty: Mobile was announced, as well as The First Descendant – the latter crossover got a trailer not even two weeks ago. And now, 2B has yet another appearance, and it's probably only a matter of time before Fortnite comes knocking.

Outside of that we have another slightly-more-niche Square cameo courtesy of Serge from Chrono Cross, who gets his own grave as a prop. Meanwhile the cross-promotion for Ghost of Yotei has already started as you can find a cameo bot based on Atsu from the upcoming open-world game.

Oh and they added those Cloud and Sephiroth guys from Final Fantasy that people seem to like…

PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst wants to develop Astro Bot into an enduring series, calling it one of the consoles "most exciting recent successes."